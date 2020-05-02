Hello every one, I'm at my wit's end, never ask for help but I'm on the verge of sending the motherboard back. so my specs are as followed x3900x Giga x570 master ram 2 sets of ram, both no installed at the same time but both do the same thing. crucial Ballistix 32gb 2x16gb ddr4 3600 and patriot steal 4x8bg 32gb 3600 cl17 ram 2080ti so iv had problems from November, the ram will not overclock, any overclock fails even small increases like 3000 will only run stock iv tryed lots of things over that time and nothing has worked, i justed the ryzen calculator on min settings would post, any help would be welcome. thanks in advance.