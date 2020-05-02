  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Overclocking x3900x x570 gig master, 32gb rrd3600 ram Problams geting to boot on eny setting above min,

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Cozmo87, 2 May 2020 at 17:30.

  1. Cozmo87

    Cozmo87 "huh hurmm!!!"

    Joined:
    4 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    218
    Likes Received:
    1
    Hello every one,
    I'm at my wit's end, never ask for help but I'm on the verge of sending the motherboard back.

    so my specs are as followed

    x3900x
    Giga x570 master
    ram 2 sets of ram, both no installed at the same time but both do the same thing.

    crucial Ballistix 32gb 2x16gb ddr4 3600

    and patriot steal 4x8bg 32gb 3600 cl17 ram

    2080ti

    so iv had problems from November, the ram will not overclock, any overclock fails even small increases like 3000 will only run stock iv tryed lots of things over that time and nothing has worked,
    i justed the ryzen calculator on min settings would post, any help would be welcome.
    thanks in advance.
     
    Cozmo87, 2 May 2020 at 17:30
    #1
  2. Cozmo87

    Cozmo87 "huh hurmm!!!"

    Joined:
    4 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    218
    Likes Received:
    1
    so just an update, after wrighting this i went back with a mined to strip it out and put it on a bench, and it booted on auto setting up to 3600 very hight latentsys. like 28 all round but its a start. :) keep you posted
     
    Cozmo87, 2 May 2020 at 17:56
    #2

Share This Page