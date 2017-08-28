  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Steam X4 Foundations Announced

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Anfield, 28 Aug 2017.

  Anfield

    Anfield

    Anfield, 28 Aug 2017
  suenstar

    suenstar

    Really excited for this one, I've always been a huge fan of the X series. Even with the fairly bad launch of Rebirth, I have been holding out for the next big instalment in the series to make an appearance.
    Glad to see the developers have gone back to us being able to pilot all the ships as that was one of the major flaws of Rebirth. Hoping for them to launch with all the modding support in place as well since that's a huge part of the X universe for me.

    This'll definitely be going on my pre-order list.
     
    suenstar, 28 Aug 2017
  bawjaws

    bawjaws

    I love the idea of the X games so much more than I actually enjoy playing them :D But nonetheless I'm excited for this.
     
    bawjaws, 28 Aug 2017
  GravitySmacked

    GravitySmacked

    Meh, after being burnt badly with Rebirth I'll hold back my excitement.
     
    GravitySmacked, 4 Sep 2017
  Anfield

    Anfield

    Anfield, 30 Nov 2018
  Journeyer

    Journeyer

    Oooh, well. Now this got me excited...
     
    Journeyer, 30 Nov 2018
  adidan

    adidan

    I was the same. Loved X3:TC and AP but skipped Rebirth. I've been watching ObsidianAnt's gaming livestream off and on over the past couple of days and X4 looks to be back on track.



    Looking forward to the headache learning curve and the music. I love X series music, always seems to get the right atmosphere.
     
    adidan, 30 Nov 2018
  BA_13

    BA_13

    Downloading now, at 2.4Mbps :(.
    It will be a while till I play it I'm guessing.
     
    BA_13, 30 Nov 2018
  adidan

    adidan

    Think i'll have to wait until sometime in the new year, really not got the time I need to invest in it. Sadface :(
     
    adidan, 30 Nov 2018
  Anfield

    Anfield

    Just a heads up to anyone planning to pick it up, the learning curve is decidedly old school, other than that not much to report in yet as I've barely scratched the surface so far, but early first impression is positive.
     
    Anfield, 30 Nov 2018
  adidan

    adidan

    Joined:
    Excellent. Exactly what I was hoping for and why i'll have to wait to invest the time :(
     
    adidan, 30 Nov 2018
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Came here to ask how the game is. After Rebirth, I'm very shy about buying into this.
     
    Pete J, 1 Dec 2018
  adidan

    adidan

    Have a look at the livestream mate until someone answers.

    He's got an overall impressions video that gives a general idea, after 16(?) hours or so he's still saying he's only scratched the surface so I take that as being back to good old form.

     
    adidan, 1 Dec 2018
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Interesting. Looks like what everyone wanted Rebirth to be in the first place - a newer version of X3 (so X4 is rather apt then I suppose).

    Going to wait for a sale though.
     
    Pete J, 1 Dec 2018
  Anfield

    Anfield

    Having spent most of today with it I'll correct that to very f***ing positive.
     
    Anfield, 1 Dec 2018
    #15
  oscy

    oscy

    Looking smart to have held off buying it. Apparently plenty of bugs.

    And the scariest thing I just read: "X4:F is best thought of as X:Rebirth v2"

    ****. :sad:
     
    oscy, 9 Dec 2018
  adidan

    adidan

    I watched hours of gameplay footage, I didn't get that impression.
     
    adidan, 9 Dec 2018
  oscy

    oscy

    I'm hoping more like X2. X3 was relatively bland (even by the developers' admission) and Rebirth was a stillbirth. Gimme back my GTA IN SPAAAAAAAAACE + fleets, purple planets and wacky systems.
     
    oscy, 9 Dec 2018
    #18
  BA_13

    BA_13

    Well I've played a few hours and it seems so far to play like X3, there are indeed a few bugs but nothing that has caused any crashes. The only bug that keeps annoying me is getting teleported back to the ship when roaming around the space stations. Performance wise I get 60fps (V-sync appears to be locked but I haven't dug around much) at 3440x1400 on my system (i9-7900x, 32GB RAM, 2080Ti, 970 EVO).
     
    BA_13, 9 Dec 2018
    #19
  suenstar

    suenstar

    I'm trying to resist playing this until the new year as I've got enough games on the go at the moment, gives the dev team a good chance to iron out most of the initial issues before I boot it up as well. Probably swap over to this once I have enough of exploring NMS... then this'll probably become my only space game for most of Q1, possibly Q2 as well.

    Glad to see it's performing well on a 3440 resolution, that was my only concern as I don't like downsizing my view.
     
    suenstar, 10 Dec 2018
    #20
