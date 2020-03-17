Evening, Rebuilt my rig today moving to AM4. Bought an MSI x570 Gaming Pro Carbon, Ryzen 3900x and 16GB (2x8GB) Corsair LPX 3600mhz memory. After a bit of fiddling to get everything posting correctly, I'm in a position where it will only POST with 1 dimm in slot 1 or 2. Either dimm will work in that slot at either 2133 mhz or 3600 mhz but nothing when I attempt to add in the second dimm at either frequency. I'm self isolating for 14 days and this was my treat but running at 8GB makes me sad! Therefore any pointers would really be appreciated. Thanks, Plastic