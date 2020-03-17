  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Memory x570 board only booting with 1 Dimm

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Plastic_Manc, 17 Mar 2020

  Plastic_Manc

    Plastic_Manc Member

    Joined:
    25 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    305
    Likes Received:
    12
    Evening,

    Rebuilt my rig today moving to AM4. Bought an MSI x570 Gaming Pro Carbon, Ryzen 3900x and 16GB (2x8GB) Corsair LPX 3600mhz memory.

    After a bit of fiddling to get everything posting correctly, I'm in a position where it will only POST with 1 dimm in slot 1 or 2. Either dimm will work in that slot at either 2133 mhz or 3600 mhz but nothing when I attempt to add in the second dimm at either frequency.

    I'm self isolating for 14 days and this was my treat but running at 8GB makes me sad! Therefore any pointers would really be appreciated.

    Thanks,

    Plastic
     
    Plastic_Manc, 17 Mar 2020 at 18:53
    #1
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,133
    Likes Received:
    275
    Have you tried the same stick on it's own in both slots, to confirm if it's the RAM or the slot...? No g'tees it'll even work, but there should be an option for a single stick listed in the manual.

    Ugh, you have... there has to be a way to isolate which is at fault, the RAM or the slot its in.
    If the CPU is correctly recognised, the only other thing I can think of is a CMOS reset...
     
    Jeff Hine, 17 Mar 2020 at 18:58
    #2

