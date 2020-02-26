My son is on the Project X cloud Beta and bought an Xbox One S controller to use with it on his phone (plus he will use it on his PC) What ever he does he cannot get it to connect to his phone via Bluetooth, the controller is detected but once you click on it to pair it sits there for a few seconds and then throws up a message saying it needs a passcode or phrase. We have googled the hell out of it but cant find out anything. He has a Moto G4 phone which is compatible according to the spec sheet so we are confused as to why we cant get it too work.