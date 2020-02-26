  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Peripherals Xbox One S controller cant connect to phone

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by CrapBag, 26 Feb 2020 at 16:13.

  1. CrapBag

    CrapBag

    My son is on the Project X cloud Beta and bought an Xbox One S controller to use with it on his phone (plus he will use it on his PC)

    What ever he does he cannot get it to connect to his phone via Bluetooth, the controller is detected but once you click on it to pair it sits there for a few seconds and then throws up a message saying it needs a passcode or phrase.

    We have googled the hell out of it but cant find out anything.

    He has a Moto G4 phone which is compatible according to the spec sheet so we are confused as to why we cant get it too work.
     
    26 Feb 2020 at 16:13
  2. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec

    Try 0000.

    Of that doesn't work plug it into a pc and update the firmware.

    If. I hate phones so much.
     
    26 Feb 2020 at 16:32
  3. CrapBag

    CrapBag

    It doesn't really give you the option to put a code in just the error message unfortunately and my lad says he's updated the firmware and let the app check it to confirm its on the latest :(.
     
    26 Feb 2020 at 16:45
