Yea so after the Fortnite build I got another gig for that kid's cousin and a slightly less restrictive budget so I am building new. Its going to be a 1080 lower end gaming machine but I have an all in budget of 600$ But ya know, I have to touch it so here we go. First thing on the list is the fan on the cpu cooler, it has to be cause none of the other parts are going to be here for another couple days. I had actually bought this old stock cooler master hyper 101 for my garage computer (yea the one I mangled a wraith spire onto) Box says intel blah blah blah AM2/3. What I didn't notice is the little checkmark on the box that said Hyper 101i and of course there's an A model and that means what mounting kit you get (how flippin cheap is that come on) anyway I had it around, its brand neeeeeew, its overkill for the 65watt CPU going in the machine and the CPU doesnt come with one. Not much can be done but stock this thing comes with a 80mm non pwm fan, I have a brand new 80mm pwm fan, I know I can take apart that brand new fan, and I have a can of paint that will produce the bright green and black look of this build Case should show up Tuesday or maybe Wednesday, and the rest of the gear will be here by the end of the week. Let the fun begin on another quick mod to blow a kid's mind