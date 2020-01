The opportunities to advance are the main thing, and the major pay boost I get for staying here after finishing school. This job's with the Navy so there's literally jobs all over the world. I saw a position for my exact same job being offered in Bahrain. Up to five year tour with previous job reserved back home for when I'm done, reduced cost on base housing, increased pay because it would mean working through Sunday (cultural difference maybe? I don't know) and 15 days of additional leave each year to visit home. Already told my supervisor that when school's done I'll be trying for a European position. He keeps telling me to try Guam but we'll see