YouTube Premium

Discussion in 'General' started by ElThomsono, 11 Jan 2020 at 09:25.

    I'm a chap who watches a lot of YouTube, and the ads are a touch irritating so I thought I might sign up to this, but it seems they've priced it at £12 / month.

    Is anyone actually paying that? I'd have maybe stretched to a fiver, maybe. But Netflix is £6, Amazon Prime with all its films and the like is £8, and YouTube want £12 to remove the ads, provide a tiny amount of premium content, and maybe play in the background? I just can't understand their business model.

    Not quite sure what this thread is intended to achieve. I'm just so perplexed by it.
     
    Yeah, nah, not paying that. I also can't work the pricing.

    But thanks for clearing that up, i wondered what had happened to being able to play YT in the background or on a locked screen - should have figured it went behind a paywall.
     
