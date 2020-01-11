YouTube Premium

I'm a chap who watches a lot of YouTube, and the ads are a touch irritating so I thought I might sign up to this, but it seems they've priced it at £12 / month. Is anyone actually paying that? I'd have maybe stretched to a fiver, maybe. But Netflix is £6, Amazon Prime with all its films and the like is £8, and YouTube want £12 to remove the ads, provide a tiny amount of premium content, and maybe play in the background? I just can't understand their business model. Not quite sure what this thread is intended to achieve. I'm just so perplexed by it.