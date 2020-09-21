Hi! My name is Fadlil or also known as Prototoxin. This pc mod will be featured in CMWS2020. I was fortunate enough to be one of last year's Apprentice League winner and I'm going to try to compete again this year with my new project named Zafkiel. I'm going to base my theme from another anime just like mod that I created last year, the Future Gadget XX that is based on Steins;Gate series time machine. As for this year, I'm basing the mod to Date a Live series with Zafkiel name came from the time manipulating angel from one of the character in the series that named Tokisaki Kurumi. The rough sketch of what I'm going to create will be like the picture I attach below, excuse my bad drawing because this is the best I could do for now to pour idea from my head into a piece of paper. This is just an initial sketch and will be subject to change as long as the project progressed.