Small Form Factor Tiny machine; "Linus" alert

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 28 Apr 2020 at 23:16.

    SFF p0rn...

     
    Jeff Hine, 28 Apr 2020 at 23:16
    Nice machine, clever design. SOOOOOOOOOOOOO 'spensive :(
    I've watched a few reviews and it would be nice, but too specialised. Only upgreadable as long as Intel make PCIe compute modules for it...likely/ Nah
     
    Arboreal, 28 Apr 2020 at 23:21
    A $1000 premium for a machine with 3-4l more space.

    I like the design, and the way they stuffed it all on that wee card but like laptop GPUs it's a false economy. I remember Alienware were doing upgradeable GPUs for their laptops once. Problem was the mobile equivalent of a £300 desktop GPU cost around £700. It just never took off.
     
    Vault-Tec, 28 Apr 2020 at 23:44
