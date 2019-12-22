After Project Shadow it is time for something new and to testing skills... I want to create my first Scratch-Build, maybe i can not post every day some updates but i try to update the project every week. The Project The project is a Terminal-PC what you know it from one of the Fallout games with some nice hardware and custom watercooling. The Terminal it self is made out of Wood and a bunch of 3D printed parts. The idea for this i found on a russian 3d-print page (]3dtoday.ru don´t worry it is safe ). The creator uplouded all files for the 3D printer and the wood stuff, he would be exited if some one fills with real Hardware and i thougt it is no problem and for the first Scratch Build not so a bad idea... The CAD model was a normal 2D so i decided to re do it in 3D to get a idea of the dimension. The Wood stuff is already at home and some test with the 3D-Printer are finished now i have to order the Filament and to print all the parts, maybe it will take 2 weeks for all the parts. Today i will take some pics and add it. Spoiler The Hardware At the moment the hardware is the same as the Hardware of Project Shadow. CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 2,8 GHz RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series, DDR4-3000, CL 16 - 16 GB Dual-Kit PSU: Corsair CX600M (lag noch bei mir rum) GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 STRIX 6G Gaming Mobo: ASUS ROG STRIX B360-I Gaming SSD: 970 EVO NVMe SSD Spoiler The Cooling: CPU-Cooler: GPU-Cooler Radiator: Pump/AGB: Tube: Fittigs: Fans: Spoiler -COMMING SOON- At last i want to thank my Sponsors: Nuka Cola for fresh Drinks! Red Rocket for gas that i can drive with the car to go shopping... And RobCo for some nice and hated moments in front of the terminals in game...