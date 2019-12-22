  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress +1 Hacking-Skill required

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by ivory2k19, 29 Sep 2019.

  1. ivory2k19

    ivory2k19 New Member

    Joined:
    8 Feb 2019
    Posts:
    13
    Likes Received:
    4
    [​IMG]







    After Project Shadow it is time for something new and to testing skills...

    I want to create my first Scratch-Build, maybe i can not post every day some updates but i try to update the project every week.


    The Project


    The project is a Terminal-PC what you know it from one of the Fallout games with some nice hardware and custom watercooling. The Terminal it self is made out of Wood and a bunch of 3D printed parts. The idea for this i found on a russian 3d-print page (]3dtoday.ru don´t worry it is safe [​IMG] ). The creator uplouded all files for the 3D printer and the wood stuff, he would be exited if some one fills with real Hardware and i thougt it is no problem and for the first Scratch Build not so a bad idea... The CAD model was a normal 2D so i decided to re do it in 3D to get a idea of the dimension. The Wood stuff is already at home and some test with the 3D-Printer are finished now i have to order the Filament and to print all the parts, maybe it will take 2 weeks for all the parts.
    Today i will take some pics and add it.

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    upload_2019-9-29_8-13-6.gif



    The Hardware


    At the moment the hardware is the same as the Hardware of Project Shadow.



    CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 2,8 GHz
    RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series, DDR4-3000, CL 16 - 16 GB Dual-Kit
    PSU: Corsair CX600M (lag noch bei mir rum)
    GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 STRIX 6G Gaming
    Mobo: ASUS ROG STRIX B360-I Gaming
    SSD: 970 EVO NVMe SSD






    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    upload_2019-9-29_8-13-6.gif



    The Cooling:


    CPU-Cooler:
    GPU-Cooler
    Radiator:
    Pump/AGB:
    Tube:
    Fittigs:
    Fans:






    -COMMING SOON-

    upload_2019-9-29_8-13-6.gif




    At last i want to thank my Sponsors:



    [​IMG]



    Nuka Cola for fresh Drinks!



    [​IMG]



    Red Rocket for gas that i can drive with the car to go shopping... [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    And RobCo for some nice and hated moments in front of the terminals in game...





























    [​IMG]
     
    ivory2k19, 29 Sep 2019
    #1
    Vault-Tec likes this.
  2. ivory2k19

    ivory2k19 New Member

    Joined:
    8 Feb 2019
    Posts:
    13
    Likes Received:
    4
    Hi bit-tech

    The first steps with the printer was.... how can i say… terrible is the right word for it, but after reading a lot about 3d printing i find my way and now i can show you the first parts.

    [​IMG]

    I chose the biggest parts for testing the printer but for the first time, not so bad xD


    [​IMG]

    One problem what i have is the "wraping", the prints do not stuck on the printer bed,
    The problem is that the bed is to cold so the parts start to wrap.
    To solve the problem i have to heat up the bed a little bit more and so i hope they stuck better on it.
    ...


    Sorry about the wrong link on my first post but i can not edit it.
     
    ivory2k19, 12 Oct 2019
    #2
  3. ivory2k19

    ivory2k19 New Member

    Joined:
    8 Feb 2019
    Posts:
    13
    Likes Received:
    4
    Hi bit-tech

    After a long time now a big update.
    I had a lot of problems with the 3D Printer. The first was the wraping of the prints but that was not the last one...

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    The Frame is one of the biggest prints for the Fallout Terminal it was 17 Hours print time but after the half work it stops to print...
    After a lot of searching on google, i saw the Nozzle of the printer was full of dust and no chance to clean it up so i had to change it and after change it works fine.

    [​IMG]

    Now next one was a problem with losing steps because the belt that moves the printer head was not tight enough, so the prints have some errors in to it because the belt slips and the position of the head was not like in the program.

    [​IMG]

    The answer of the problem is the print is fallen down there was no good adhesion of printer bed and the print it self.

    [​IMG]

    One day at November we had a lot of snow around 50 cm at the morning and power failure and this is the result.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    And the worst case was this... A cable from the board of the printer to the heated bed was getting to warm and i was lucky that no fire destroyed my office.

    [​IMG]
    But after the hole problems i finished the prints for my Fallout Terminal!!


    You guys know my first mod J.A.R.V.I.S. there i used 2x240mm radiator to cool the system. Just at the beginning i was sure that the 240mm are too small for it.

    So i decide to update it!



    The feeling at work was like the scene in Iron Man 3 where Tony meets the boy in the shed ... xD

    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
    I wanted to do a easy project :dremel::duh:

    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Now i want to itroduce you J.A.R.V.I.S. MK 1.1

    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]

    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Specs:
    CPU: Intel Core i7-7820X 8x 3.60GHz
    RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB DIMM Kit 32GB DDR4-3000
    PSU: be-quiet Power Zone 750 Watt
    GPU: ASUS 1080 TI Strix 11GB
    Board:ASUS ROG Strix X299-E Gaming

    I added 2 540mm Cool radiators for more cooling power i need the 2 240mm for the Terminal... xD
    If i have a little bit more time so i can test it but with one hour of Far Cry5 and ultra settings i have 35 °C max.

    Something special for the Mod is coming :thumb:

    [​IMG]
     
    ivory2k19, 22 Dec 2019 at 21:14
    #3

Share This Page