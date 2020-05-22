Hi all, This isn't a which should I buy, I already have both; my question is which should I use in my main gaming rig. It's not quite as easy as go with the 2080 though. My main rig is used for work and gaming. It consists of a 9900k and a 1080ti. It's fully water cooled (hardline). The 2nd rig is used by my son when he's home from Uni and as a backup for me should I tinker with my main rig and put it out of action (this has happened on a few occasions). This one was built at a later date and consists of a 2700x and a 2080. It's also fully watercooled (hardline). The 2nd machine has developed a very annoying vibration. The pump is a DDC one that i fitted directly to the bottom of the case. The vibration damping must have moved and now when it is on it's causing the case to vibrate and it really gets on my nerves. I've bought a new D5 pump with an integral resevoir and plan on fitting it this weekend - I have 3 days with no work (I hope)! This is when my brain started thinking. While I am doing this, should I also drain down my main rig and swap over the 1080ti for the 2080? The 1080ti boosts to just over 2000 and hasn't missed a beat; the memory is increased by around 500. I love this card and it does all I need. The CPU is running at 5ghz on all cores. The 2nd rig isn't overclocked at all on either the CPU or GPU (it was built to be silent) so I have no idea what the 2080 will do. It was only watercooled because I had fittings and tubing etc left over from build 1 and it's easy to make it silent. The fans are not up to coping with an overclocked system so I can't see what the 2080 can do without the temps getting out of hand - it's pretty much at it's limits keeping the temps down when gaming as it is. My only worry is that if I do swap over the GPU's I could end up with worse performance in my main rig but it's just so tempting to do it so that I can overclock the 2080 and see what it does. I will add that I am not interested in RTX at all, I honestly couldn't care less, so swapping over to allow me to turn this on is a non starter - I only bought the 2080 as I couldn't find anyone still selling a 1080ti and waterblocks to fit. Well after all of that long winded info would you swap over the 1080ti for the 2080 or leave it as it is? Thanks for looking in and I look forward to reading your thoughts.