I hope this is allowed here. I understand it's not a computer case but the rules don't mention that... Anyway. I built a pair of active two way bookshelf speakers in my first year of uni way back in 2013. I still use them everyday and I love them. They lacking a little in the bass department though. It is finally the time for me to build a new sub. Some of you may know you can get some extra bass output by building a resonant system with a port in the woofer enclosure. The thing is I'm an electronic engineer and not a carpenter so I'm going to cheat. I'm just going to stick a big driver in a small box (commonly done) and eq the heck out of it. I'm currently designing a custom Linux based DSP solution that is rack mountable. This will have a separate build log but is early days. So why a sub now? Well, I just want something o do outside while in isolation! I'm using the SB Acoustics SB34SWPL76-3-DV link. SB Acoustics make incredible drivers at a very sensible cost. From my reading and experience nothing beats them. Scanspeak are regarded as the best in the business for pure quality, SB Acoustics or Sinar Barja was founded by a group of ex Scanspeak acoustic engineers. The box is going to be 400mm cubed simply to keep it compact. I ordered 25mm thick MDF from CutMyPlastic (I have no affiliation, they did a great job) and some other bits and pieces from Ebay, no going out for me.