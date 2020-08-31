  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Peripherals 2.1 suggestions

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Bloody_Pete, 31 Aug 2020 at 23:05.

  1. Bloody_Pete

    Hi All

    Its looks like I won't be bringing my SP2500's back from the dead any time soon, but I've been having a music binge tonight and been missing their level of quality, power and house shaking bass. So my question to you is what would a something equivalent to them? I'm thiking in terms of:

    • Performance (the aweseome revurb from that massive sub is something I desperately miss)
    • Ease of use
    • Functionality - they had this setting where if you disabled the sib it'd rebalance to the satalites, I found it massively useful! Also simple controls for sub power.
    • Cost
    Lets say cost doesn't matter (something like £500 or so tops) what kind of setup would I need?
     
