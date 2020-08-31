Hi All Its looks like I won't be bringing my SP2500's back from the dead any time soon, but I've been having a music binge tonight and been missing their level of quality, power and house shaking bass. So my question to you is what would a something equivalent to them? I'm thiking in terms of: Performance (the aweseome revurb from that massive sub is something I desperately miss) Ease of use Functionality - they had this setting where if you disabled the sib it'd rebalance to the satalites, I found it massively useful! Also simple controls for sub power. Cost Lets say cost doesn't matter (something like £500 or so tops) what kind of setup would I need?