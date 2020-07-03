2x MO-RA3 420 vs 5x HWL Nemesis GTX560

Heyho, I am planning a external waterbox for different uses. In the planned case I have space for either tow MO-RA3 420 with 8x Noctua 200mm fans or for five 560mm rads with 20x 140mm fans (either NoiseBlocker or Noctua). I am aming to run the fans with as low rpm as possible while keeping performance up. I want to run dual d5 pumps with a flowrate >40l/h The setup will cool a workstation/gaming rig for rendering and simulations with threadripper cpu and two 1080Tis (upgraded to either quadros or gtx3090/3080ti's). Just in terms of performace to noise - which config will be better overall and especially while running as silent as possible?