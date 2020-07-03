  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

2x MO-RA3 420 vs 5x HWL Nemesis GTX560

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by TheArchitect, 3 Jul 2020 at 08:08.

  1. TheArchitect

    TheArchitect New Member

    Joined:
    11 Jun 2017
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    Heyho,

    I am planning a external waterbox for different uses. In the planned case I have space for either tow MO-RA3 420 with 8x Noctua 200mm fans or for five 560mm rads with 20x 140mm fans (either NoiseBlocker or Noctua). I am aming to run the fans with as low rpm as possible while keeping performance up. I want to run dual d5 pumps with a flowrate >40l/h
    The setup will cool a workstation/gaming rig for rendering and simulations with threadripper cpu and two 1080Tis (upgraded to either quadros or gtx3090/3080ti's).
    Just in terms of performace to noise - which config will be better overall and especially while running as silent as possible?
     
    TheArchitect, 3 Jul 2020 at 08:08
    #1
Tags:

Share This Page