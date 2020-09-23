Hi all I've had a 3300x on pre-order since the beginning of July to upgrade from a 4690K with a 2070 Super to play RDR2 - the retailer hasn't had any stock with delivery constantly delayed a further 2 weeks and I'm starting to think the 3300x was a limited edition run and is now effectively vapourware. Alternatives are the Ryzen 5 3600 but that's now £190+ while 3600X is just over £200 and the XT £225, but for games performance it seems even the i5 10400 would beat any of those and a 10600k definitely would. What's the best CPU upgrade that will get decent framerates on RDR2 with a 2070 Super but still last awhile? Thanks in advance