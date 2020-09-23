  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice 3300x unavailable - i5 10400, 10600 or 3600/x/xt for RDR2?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by jeff1155, 23 Sep 2020 at 19:34.

  1. jeff1155

    jeff1155 Member

    Joined:
    19 Feb 2011
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi all

    I've had a 3300x on pre-order since the beginning of July to upgrade from a 4690K with a 2070 Super to play RDR2 - the retailer hasn't had any stock with delivery constantly delayed a further 2 weeks and I'm starting to think the 3300x was a limited edition run and is now effectively vapourware.

    Alternatives are the Ryzen 5 3600 but that's now £190+ while 3600X is just over £200 and the XT £225, but for games performance it seems even the i5 10400 would beat any of those and a 10600k definitely would.

    What's the best CPU upgrade that will get decent framerates on RDR2 with a 2070 Super but still last awhile?

    Thanks in advance
     
    jeff1155, 23 Sep 2020 at 19:34
    #1
  2. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    11,580
    Likes Received:
    1,792
    10600k would be the fastest for gaming. However, you will probably need to get quite a spendy board to overclock it with. And then a good cooler. Can you see where this is heading?

    Personally I would grab a 3600. If only because it includes a cooler.
     
    Vault-Tec, 23 Sep 2020 at 20:10
    #2

Share This Page