  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice 9700k build/upgrade advice.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Headspark, 12 May 2020 at 17:36.

  1. Headspark

    Headspark Member

    Joined:
    23 Feb 2005
    Posts:
    402
    Likes Received:
    2
    Hi all,

    It's been a very long time since posting last on the forum, but my i5 2500K is due an upgrade (yes I want to play COD!) I was looking for some help as I'm very much out of the loop. I have seen scan have a nice looking bundle, have also configured my own.

    Absolute max budget (she will kill me £700) to include CPU, cooler, mobo and memory.
    I will be keeping an 850w PSU, case and 970TI GPU.

    Here is what I have found; can you suggest alternative or perhaps help me get the cost down.

    My spec £700 all in:
    • 1xASUS STRIX Z390-F GAMING
    • 1xIntel Core i7 9700K, Coffee Lake, 8-Core, 3.6GHz, 4.9GHz Turbo
    • 1xbe quiet! Dark Rock 4 - Quiet Performance Air Cooler
    • 1x16GB (2x8GB) Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 3000MHz
    Bundle £650:
    • Processor Intel Core i7 9700K "Coffee Lake" Eight Core overclocked to 5.0GHz
    • Motherboard ASUS PRIME Z390-P
    • CPU Cooler be Quiet! Dark Rock 4
    • Memory 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000MHz DDR4

    Thanks :)
     
    Headspark, 12 May 2020 at 17:36
    #1
  2. Headspark

    Headspark Member

    Joined:
    23 Feb 2005
    Posts:
    402
    Likes Received:
    2
    I can get 3200MHz RAM for the £700 from OCUK, but those prices are from Scan.
     
    Headspark, 12 May 2020 at 17:38
    #2
  3. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,816
    Likes Received:
    365
    As I'm sure you're just about to be told a lot, AMD is currently the way to go, namely a Ryzen 3600 build. The new B550 boards will be out soon so best to wait for that. On top of that now is a bad time to buy anything as Intel 10 series is days away, so wait for that and see how things settle.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 12 May 2020 at 17:53
    #3

Share This Page