Hi all, It's been a very long time since posting last on the forum, but my i5 2500K is due an upgrade (yes I want to play COD!) I was looking for some help as I'm very much out of the loop. I have seen scan have a nice looking bundle, have also configured my own. Absolute max budget (she will kill me £700) to include CPU, cooler, mobo and memory. I will be keeping an 850w PSU, case and 970TI GPU. Here is what I have found; can you suggest alternative or perhaps help me get the cost down. My spec £700 all in: 1xASUS STRIX Z390-F GAMING 1xIntel Core i7 9700K, Coffee Lake, 8-Core, 3.6GHz, 4.9GHz Turbo 1xbe quiet! Dark Rock 4 - Quiet Performance Air Cooler 1x16GB (2x8GB) Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 3000MHz Bundle £650: Processor Intel Core i7 9700K "Coffee Lake" Eight Core overclocked to 5.0GHz Motherboard ASUS PRIME Z390-P CPU Cooler be Quiet! Dark Rock 4 Memory 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000MHz DDR4 Thanks