So I've been trying to trouble shoot a problem with Word, as it keeps crashing every 10-15 minutes, so I though't I'd take a look in the even viewer, and low and behold there's a 'The program WINWORD.EXE version 16.0.12730.20236 stopped interacting with Windows and was closed. To see if more information about the problem is available, check the problem history in the Security and Maintenance control panel.' Each time it crashes. But thats now what I'm here for (maybe later if it keeps playing up!) there was alsso lots of warnings 'Disk 3 has been surprise removed.' Often its Dissk 3 or 4 but someties its 1 or 2. I onl have one SSD with only one partition... So thats my furst question, what is this? Secondly I have millions of nvlddmkm errors saying 'The description for Event ID 13 from source nvlddmkm cannot be found. Either the component that raises this event is not installed on your local computer or the installation is corrupted. You can install or repair the component on the local computer. If the event originated on another computer, the display information had to be saved with the event. The following information was included with the event: \Device\Video3 Graphics Exception: EXTRA_INLINE_DATA' or 'The description for Event ID 13 from source nvlddmkm cannot be found. Either the component that raises this event is not installed on your local computer or the installation is corrupted. You can install or repair the component on the local computer. If the event originated on another computer, the display information had to be saved with the event. The following information was included with the event: \Device\Video3 Graphics Exception: ESR 0x404600=0x80000001' Seems to happen in batchs of 20-30 errors one after the other. Here's a screenshot: What is going on. Google searches are vague.