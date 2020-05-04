  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows A myriad of errors!

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Bloody_Pete, 4 May 2020 at 16:48.

  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    So I've been trying to trouble shoot a problem with Word, as it keeps crashing every 10-15 minutes, so I though't I'd take a look in the even viewer, and low and behold there's a 'The program WINWORD.EXE version 16.0.12730.20236 stopped interacting with Windows and was closed. To see if more information about the problem is available, check the problem history in the Security and Maintenance control panel.' Each time it crashes. But thats now what I'm here for (maybe later if it keeps playing up!) there was alsso lots of warnings 'Disk 3 has been surprise removed.' Often its Dissk 3 or 4 but someties its 1 or 2. I onl have one SSD with only one partition... So thats my furst question, what is this?

    Secondly I have millions of nvlddmkm errors saying
    'The description for Event ID 13 from source nvlddmkm cannot be found. Either the component that raises this event is not installed on your local computer or the installation is corrupted. You can install or repair the component on the local computer.

    If the event originated on another computer, the display information had to be saved with the event.

    The following information was included with the event:

    \Device\Video3
    Graphics Exception: EXTRA_INLINE_DATA'

    or

    'The description for Event ID 13 from source nvlddmkm cannot be found. Either the component that raises this event is not installed on your local computer or the installation is corrupted. You can install or repair the component on the local computer.

    If the event originated on another computer, the display information had to be saved with the event.

    The following information was included with the event:

    \Device\Video3
    Graphics Exception: ESR 0x404600=0x80000001'

    Seems to happen in batchs of 20-30 errors one after the other. Here's a screenshot:
    Capture.PNG
    What is going on. Google searches are vague.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 4 May 2020 at 16:48
  Big Elf

    Big Elf

    Have you another GPU you can try?

    I had loads of disk errors with a faulty SATA connector on the motherboard. So maybe and I'm just guessing it's a faulty motherboard for both errors.
     
    Big Elf, 4 May 2020 at 16:54
  RedFlames

    RedFlames

    nvlddmkm is nvidia gpu drivers...

    so, clean [re]install/update the drivers...

    ...if it keeps happining it could be a sign the card is fubar'd.

    the other thing could either be word has eaten itself and needs reinstalling... or your your ssd is fubar'd

    EDIT: or of both are happening on the same pc, it could be a sign the motherboard is fubar'd

    TL-DR - something is fubar'd
     
    RedFlames, 4 May 2020 at 16:57
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    Oh yay! :p

    Well the SSD is a M.2 straight into the board. Unfortunately its all plumbed together so hard to test, and my other rig is at my office, which is under lockdown -_- I'll try reinstalling the GPU drivers.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 4 May 2020 at 17:07
