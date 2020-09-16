  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Equipment A nice position to be in.

Discussion in 'Photography, Art & Design' started by WarrenJ, 15 Jan 2019.

  1. WarrenJ

    WarrenJ Well-Known Member

    Okay, so here's the predicament.

    I'm looking to buy some camera equipment and i'm slowly loosing the will to live with decisions.

    My current equipment.
    Camera - Canon 6D Mk1
    Lenses - Canon 100mm Macro F2.8 L, Canon 24 - 105mm F4 IS L, Canon 50mm F1.8

    Do I:

    A - Expand on lens quality and choice - Canon 24-70 F2.8 L? Canon 70 - 200 F2.8 L? Canon 16 - 35mm F4

    B - Update camera body - Canon 6D mk2, Canon EOS R or similar?

    Primary uses, Landscape photography and portraiture. Secondary - Wildlife photography although this is rare and I coped okay with my 6D.

    Decisions.
     
    WarrenJ, 15 Jan 2019
  2. obaidbd

    obaidbd Member

    IMO 6D mk1 is still excellent for landscape and portrait ... for wildlife, an advanced focus system of mk2 surely will help you
     
    obaidbd, 17 Jan 2019
  3. Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    I don't know the 6d & 6d Mk2, but good glass in terms of quality and range of focal lengths is always money well spent.

    Back in the film days when I was in the trade, that was an easy call, the cameras above your build quality threshold were (more or less :lol:) a light tight box, and the lenses would make or break the image quality.
    Not so easy to say that these days...
     
    Arboreal, 17 Jan 2019
  4. WarrenJ

    WarrenJ Well-Known Member

    I have to admit i have been giving this a little more thought and I am currently edging towards new glass and other equipment to make my life a little easier.

    While having a higher-spec body would be nice, the glass would be more suitable and will keep it's value longer.
     
    WarrenJ, 18 Jan 2019
  5. David Clark

    David Clark New Member

    If you're loosing your will with your decision then I would suggest you to think about the importance of your camera gears and look at what's more important to you, look at what's that which you need most right now and then invest your money accordingly.

    Don't get confused with your decision, just be clear and take action based on your needs.
     
    David Clark, 16 Sep 2020 at 07:27
