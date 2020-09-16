Okay, so here's the predicament. I'm looking to buy some camera equipment and i'm slowly loosing the will to live with decisions. My current equipment. Camera - Canon 6D Mk1 Lenses - Canon 100mm Macro F2.8 L, Canon 24 - 105mm F4 IS L, Canon 50mm F1.8 Do I: A - Expand on lens quality and choice - Canon 24-70 F2.8 L? Canon 70 - 200 F2.8 L? Canon 16 - 35mm F4 B - Update camera body - Canon 6D mk2, Canon EOS R or similar? Primary uses, Landscape photography and portraiture. Secondary - Wildlife photography although this is rare and I coped okay with my 6D. Decisions.