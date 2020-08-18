  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

A/V AKG K240 mkii - weird audio problem

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by David, 18 Aug 2020 at 12:32.

  1. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,290
    Likes Received:
    2,921
    My youngest has a pair of AKG k240 MkII headphones, and he came to me and said the sound started to go funny. Sure enough, when I tried them, part of the audio sounds muffled/distorted like it's underwater.

    There's no obvious signs of damage to the headphones so I got another cable. Same problem.

    I sent that back and bought a different cable - problem persists.

    If I pull the plug out 2 to 3 mm it sounds fine, but it's literally sitting so loose in the jack that the weight of the cable alone can pull it free. The original cable is the same.

    I'm confused - any ideas?
     
    David, 18 Aug 2020 at 12:32
    #1
  2. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    Joined:
    20 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    11,687
    Likes Received:
    1,265
    I don't have those, but my thoughts are;

    - Dry solder joint somewhere in the headphones, probably around the jack area.

    - Buggered jack
     
    liratheal, 18 Aug 2020 at 12:43
    #2

Share This Page