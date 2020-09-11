  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Antec DF600 Flux Cyberpunk 2077 watercooled build (NEON)

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by AML_customs_pc, 17 Aug 2020.

    Hey everyone it's been a while since I have posted a build log but I have a few builds on the go so I thought why not, plus it is always great to get feedback from this forum.


    This will be a quick turn around build, I want to keep it very simple, add some color and a few 3d printed parts. I am really looking forward to cyberpunk 2077 so I want to take some of the colors from the game, the bright yellow, blue and pink, this build will be very neon looking.


    I have been lucky enough to have a few sponsors for this build, Antec, intel, seagate and bitspower.


    Parts list,


    Case - Antec DF600 FLUX.

    Psu - Antec HCG 650W

    Fans - Antec Prizm 120 ARGB

    Ram - 16gb Thermaltake toughram 3200mhz

    Cpu - 10th gen i9 10900kf

    Motherboard - awaiting

    Graphics card - awaiting

    Storage - 1tb FireCuda 510

    Watercooling - bitspower


    Really looking forward to getting this start so here is the case.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    This the paint we will be using,


    [​IMG]

    1st time using this acrylic paint but should be great for this application, just need a good clean surface with very little prep work.


    I can’t do much tonight but I am going to prep the case ready to paint tomorrow.


    [​IMG]

    I also design an edge cover for the psu shroud.I want to 3d print a custom cover for the cpu block, I have taken the measurements but need to do a test 1st, then I can design the cover.


    I will also be using my custom graphic card mounts.


    Edge cover for psu,


    [​IMG]


    Test Cpu cover,


    [​IMG]


    Graphics card mounts,


    [​IMG]

    I am going to leave it here today and will post again tomorrow.


    If you have any questions just ask, here is the cpu test part printing.


    [​IMG]
     
    AML_customs_pc, 17 Aug 2020
    Let's get straight into it.


    Today I was able to print the case and the psu trim. I started with the yellow first as I wanted this for the inside of the case.


    [​IMG]


    I put a total of 3 coats on for the yellow,

    [​IMG]


    I think it turned out great. I didn't need to do a lot of prep to get this finish.


    Next I wanted to paint the blue, this was for the window side top and back, I tape the inside up so it was ready for me to take outside and paint.


    [​IMG]


    I did a few coats and it went on well,


    [​IMG]


    Next part I needed to paint was the front of the case, I striped the plastic out of the front of the case and took it outside to paint.


    [​IMG]


    This was going bright pink,

    I am not 100% sure if I like the look of the pink, it could grow on me yet    , its bright


    [​IMG]


    Last part to paint today was the trim around the cut out for the PSU, I did this bright pink too,


    [​IMG]


    It would be great to get some feedback on the bright pink front.


    I am unable to do any bits tomorrow but I will pick this up thursday, should hopefully have the graphics card and motherboard by then.     I also need to 3d print the text and the graphics card mounts.


    I will leave you with some photos of the case so far, if you have any questions just let me know.

    Thanks for taken the time to check out the build log.


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
    AML_customs_pc, 18 Aug 2020
    Wow. That is bright. Not sure I'd want to have something that colour in my house but it does look good.
     
    Midlight, 19 Aug 2020
    thanks I think it’s the pink, will be doing little bit work on it tomorrow, hoping to have the motherboard and graphics card and I can test fit everything.
     
    AML_customs_pc, 19 Aug 2020
    Ow. My eyes! :lol:
     
    Cheapskate, 20 Aug 2020
    It is bright, its is growing on me.
     
    AML_customs_pc, 20 Aug 2020
    It's been a few days since I last posted, where should I start.



    The part have come in from Intel and MSI, MSI sent me a MPG Z490 gaming carbon wifi and the RTX 2080 gaming trio.


    [​IMG]


    I decided to paint the CPU block from Bitspower, I used a peelable paint to do the base layer and add the pink on top of that, this means I dont damage the cpu block and once I am finished I can just peel it off.


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    I still cannot believe how bright this is.


    Next I added the cyberpunk logo to the PSU cover, I 3d printed this and painted it blue.


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]#


    You can see in the photo above I want to sit my graphics card in front of the motherboard and on top of the PSU but the card was just too long so I needed to rethink this.


    Now it was time to add the cpu, the firecuda m.2ssd and the themaltake ram to the Msi motherboard.


    [​IMG]


    Now to add it to the case.


    [​IMG]


    I had another issue trying to get the pump/ distro plate to fit inside the case, I made some custom brackets to sit on the front rad but it was hitting the graphics card.


    .    [​IMG]


    So I knew at this point I would need to add a few holes to the case, so I was able to mount the pump/distro to the front of the case, so it looks like this.


    [​IMG]


    After I took the photo above I knew I would need to move the rad to the top, I add the Primz to the rad and the rad to the case.


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    This looks so much better, all that is left to do is run the tubes and add a custom black plate to the graphics card.


    It would be great to get some feedback on the build so far, this should be completed in the next day or so.
     
    AML_customs_pc, 26 Aug 2020
    Hey Yargen

    I can see your point about the nerf gun. To be honest I didn’t want to do a full mod, I just wanted to show what you can get in to the case, this was never a cyberpunk 2077 case mod, just a build, where I have taken some aspects from the game for example the yellow and blue from all of the point of sale and the neon pink from no tell motel.

    I am not sure what you mean by empty, all that’s left to do is to get creative with the tubing.

    thanks for the feedback.
     
    AML_customs_pc, 27 Aug 2020
    I deleted the reply because I wanted to be more positive and I was thinking about ways to express it
    For a build it’s fine
    By being empty I men that the space right to the mainboard has lots of unused space behind the distroplate. You could hide it behind an painted plexiglas, it would clean up the space and hide the screwholes. And if you want To you could paint parts of the mainboard to fit the colour scheme...at the Moment it doesn’t match
     
    Yargen, 27 Aug 2020
    Hey you didn’t need to delete it, I didn’t take any offence, I am always looking for feedback.

    The space behind the disto will be covered, I am in two minds to paint the motherboard. I would rather wait, fill it up and see how it looks. I only wanted a splash of colour on it that’s why I did the cpu block.

    thanks again for the feedback.
     
    AML_customs_pc, 27 Aug 2020
    Ah okay, what Color are you planning to use for the loop?
    Cyberpunk 2077 is a hard theme because they poured so much detail into the game, it’s really hard to do it justice. I‘m looking forward how you will finish the case
     
    Yargen, 27 Aug 2020
    So the build has been completed for a few days now, just didn’t have time to update the build log. I have changed the Ram out and went with 3200mhz g skill trident z neo.


    Once I had the motherboard cover and the graphics card back plate cut I need to cut the vinyl and paint the parts.


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    Then we needed to weed the vinyl off the black plate


    .    [​IMG]


    And this is what it looks like in the case.


    [​IMG]


    Now all that is left to do is run tubes and leak test.


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    Now I just need to add the fluid, I have went with EK Cryofuel Solid Azure Blue.


    Just want to say this build would not have been possible without the support from my sponsors.
     
    AML_customs_pc, 30 Aug 2020
    Here are the final photos, hope you enjoy.



    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
    AML_customs_pc, 30 Aug 2020
    AML_customs_pc, 30 Aug 2020
    AML_customs_pc, 30 Aug 2020
    Pretty cool! :dremel::thumb::thumb::thumb:
     
    censored_Prometheus_, 31 Aug 2020
    I like bold colors, especially magenta front. Did you think about putting some bright accents on motherboard and radiator/fan shrouds?
     
    Aytos, 31 Aug 2020
    I did, but I am always changing cases, this way I can reuse the parts.
     
    Last edited: 11 Sep 2020 at 08:46
    AML_customs_pc, 1 Sep 2020
    thanks, it turned out pretty cool.
     
    AML_customs_pc, 11 Sep 2020 at 08:46
