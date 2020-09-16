  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Any desginers open to a simple freebie for a local charity?

Discussion in 'Photography, Art & Design' started by MiNiMaL_FuSS, 16 Sep 2020 at 09:10.

  1. MiNiMaL_FuSS

    MiNiMaL_FuSS ƬӇЄƦЄ ƁЄ ƇƠƜƧ ӇЄƦЄ.

    Hi all,

    Those of you that know me will know that I work for a regional charity (www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk).

    We recently launched a small project aimed at getting people local to Norwich, who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, quickly back into work.

    We do this by offering simple advice and encouragement, support with CVs and application forms, interview skills, links to local employers, so on and so forth (all for free of course!).

    Now, usually we would promote a service like this through the local authority, jobcentre plus, GP surgery's, etc; but nearly all of these remain closed to the public or have limited access.

    Therefore we're going for a mix of social media targeting and "old school" poster drops in local businesses, cafes, supermarkets, etc.

    That's where I'm hoping you might come in!

    If any budding designer would be so kind as to have a crack at a poster for us, that would be amazing. Our existing efforts look unfortunately amateurish.

    Given that we're essentially targeting people who have only just fallen out of work (and perhaps have never had to seek work before) I'm keen that we try and produce something clean and professional looking.

    The project is question is this one: https://www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk/services/employment-skills-services/routes-to-work/

    Our existing, slightly garish attempt was this: https://ibb.co/jkyPbrh

    I can supply high res copies of logos, write any copy, etc.

    Bit of a long shot, but you guys have been good to me before! :)



    EDIT: Just to add if anyone wants to build a portfolio, do something more involved, get some voluntary experience, or get a reference - then I can help with those!
     
  2. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    I actually quite like that. Swap out the typeface and I think it'd look pretty good.
     
  3. MiNiMaL_FuSS

    MiNiMaL_FuSS ƬӇЄƦЄ ƁЄ ƇƠƜƧ ӇЄƦЄ.

    That's actually my personal effort, so thank you :)

    I'm probably going to try a version with the colours toned down, but I converted to jpg before saving in an editable format :(

    Any recommendations on a typeface?
     
  4. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Depends what you're going for.

    For accessibility, I love - though haven't used in anger - Atkinson Hyperlegible, which is designed to be readable to those with vision impairment.

    [​IMG]

    There's also OpenDyslexic, which I hate the look of but which serves a key purpose for accessibility.

    IBM's Plex is fantastic, too, though does make things look a little... IBM. Obviously.

    Don't discard the classics, either: I'd much rather see Open Sans than Arial.
     
