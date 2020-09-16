Hi all, Those of you that know me will know that I work for a regional charity (www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk). We recently launched a small project aimed at getting people local to Norwich, who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, quickly back into work. We do this by offering simple advice and encouragement, support with CVs and application forms, interview skills, links to local employers, so on and so forth (all for free of course!). Now, usually we would promote a service like this through the local authority, jobcentre plus, GP surgery's, etc; but nearly all of these remain closed to the public or have limited access. Therefore we're going for a mix of social media targeting and "old school" poster drops in local businesses, cafes, supermarkets, etc. That's where I'm hoping you might come in! If any budding designer would be so kind as to have a crack at a poster for us, that would be amazing. Our existing efforts look unfortunately amateurish. Given that we're essentially targeting people who have only just fallen out of work (and perhaps have never had to seek work before) I'm keen that we try and produce something clean and professional looking. The project is question is this one: https://www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk/services/employment-skills-services/routes-to-work/ Our existing, slightly garish attempt was this: https://ibb.co/jkyPbrh I can supply high res copies of logos, write any copy, etc. Bit of a long shot, but you guys have been good to me before! EDIT: Just to add if anyone wants to build a portfolio, do something more involved, get some voluntary experience, or get a reference - then I can help with those!