So bit of a weird one this. I'm trying to get Seesaw Load balancer working on VMware workstation as a test before I look to utilise it at work. Everything is being built in Ubuntu 18.04.4 So far I've built two web with apache2 as a backend to balance between and I've built one VM to load Seesaw on. I've done the initial install and build from various sources online but I'm really struggling to get my head around the config side. I'm afraid I have very little Linux experience and even less network knowledge Roughly in my head I believe it should look a but like this: I'm expecting to have some form of Virtual IP which clients connect to, this could then be setup as an A record in DNS for me to hit as my website FQDN. In the background LB1 & LB2 would be a HA pair so say LB1 is the active node, it would load balance request between WEB1 and WEB2. If the HA is failed over to LB2, it takes over the active role and load balances between WEB1 and WEB2. Now presuming I have that scenario right, I've just no idea how to config it within Seesaw and what little documentation is available I'm struggling to understand.