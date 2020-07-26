  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

ARGB Fans

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by TinnersSC2, 26 Jul 2020 at 18:16.

  1. TinnersSC2

    TinnersSC2

    Hi
    I recently upgraded my system, and picked up a couple of these silly flashing fans (Coolermaster MF120), unfortunately I don't have the right header on my motherboard to make the lights come on. The fan has one 4-pin PWM connector, which powers the fan, and another connector that i haven't seen before, which presumably makes the lights work. I later realised that the 3-pack comes with a fan controller powered by an SATA connector, but I don't think Scan will take a return as i've installed the fans and thrown the packaging away.

    Any ideas how to get the lights working?
     
    26 Jul 2020 at 18:16
  2. enbydee

    enbydee

    26 Jul 2020 at 18:46
  3. TinnersSC2

    TinnersSC2

    Oooof £20?!? If anyone can find anything cheaper it'd be appreciated
     
    26 Jul 2020 at 18:48
