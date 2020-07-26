Hi I recently upgraded my system, and picked up a couple of these silly flashing fans (Coolermaster MF120), unfortunately I don't have the right header on my motherboard to make the lights come on. The fan has one 4-pin PWM connector, which powers the fan, and another connector that i haven't seen before, which presumably makes the lights work. I later realised that the 3-pack comes with a fan controller powered by an SATA connector, but I don't think Scan will take a return as i've installed the fans and thrown the packaging away. Any ideas how to get the lights working?