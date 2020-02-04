Hi BT members, I hope that once again, someone will be kind enough to help me on a little detail... Like mentioned in the title, I am trying to mod my bios/uefi to add the NVME commands, following this wonderful guide (https://www.win-raid.com/t871f50-Gu...rt-for-all-Systems-with-an-AMI-UEFI-BIOS.html). My question is simple, if anyone has done that before, I am sure it's not a great deal but it turns out I am a bit confused with everything I've read the last days... So, I downloaded the tools and a version of my bios and I was about to do the job when I noticed that the downloaded bios file had no extension file name ... I precise that "hide file extentions of known type" is unticked in my explorer options, the file is just named like that: X79E9_4.00 so then, the copy of the "pure" completely extracted source BIOS file cannot be done well, I said to myself, I guess there is a way to extract it with the proper tool and the proper file name extention, so I started to read about it and I noticed it was different between the brands, Asus, Gygabyte and Asrock are not similar, well, obviously, but I start to be lost here, and I read several topics on google without really finding a proper explanation about Asrock because almost everyone who is asking help about that, are only using the flash utility to replace the bios... not so popular to tweak bios finally any clues? thanks by advance, I keep searching though but, may be one of you knows