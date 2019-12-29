So i upgraded my system a short while ago from x58 intel, to B450 Ryzen. I never had this problem before the change but now i get this flickering and loosing of signal intermittently with what seem to be no triggers. It can happen in in or out of game although it does seem to happen more when in game but this could just be a coincidence as i play games most of the time on the PC rather than anything else. Now i know my motherboard does have BIOS issues, its well documented on reddit and MSI forums but the newer BIOS's have improved the instability a lot, and i think the monitor signal issue got better with the newer BIOS's but i cant be too sure, maybe a coincidence? Anyway, does this look like a monitor thats dieing? maybe it needs new capacitors? I had an old Samsung monitor before this that was doing some thing very similar and it needed new capacitors. it gave it another 5 years of life after that. Thanks for any help or opinions.