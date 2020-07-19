  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Motherboards ASUS x570-TUF Gaming 'forgetting' SATA drives

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Radshielder, 19 Jul 2020 at 18:27.

  1. Radshielder

    Radshielder New Member

    Joined:
    14 May 2020
    Posts:
    3
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi All, I think the title says it all really. We've got an ASUS x570TUF Gaming motherboard with a 3900x and ASUS 1070 installed. The system has 16GB of 2400MHz Corsair memory and boots from a 256GB Samsung M.2 drive.

    The spinning rust in question are two 2TB Seagate drives.

    All of the drives were used in an i5-6600 system until we upgraded.

    Now, the drives have been working fine, but the system sometimes does not find them on startup. Sometimes all it takes is a reboot and other times we need to forget about using the computer that day and try again the next day. It is a really intermittent fault.

    I've updated the bios, changed the cables and even the ports the drives are attached to. Nothing seems to work.

    Should I RMA the board or is it something simple I can do to fix this?
     
    Radshielder, 19 Jul 2020 at 18:27
    #1
  2. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,782
    Likes Received:
    1,875
    Some boards skip over SATA until it gets to the OS in order to shave a bit off boot times.

    Do the drives who in windows or choice of OS here
     
    RedFlames, 19 Jul 2020 at 19:10
    #2

Share This Page