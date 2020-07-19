Hi All, I think the title says it all really. We've got an ASUS x570TUF Gaming motherboard with a 3900x and ASUS 1070 installed. The system has 16GB of 2400MHz Corsair memory and boots from a 256GB Samsung M.2 drive. The spinning rust in question are two 2TB Seagate drives. All of the drives were used in an i5-6600 system until we upgraded. Now, the drives have been working fine, but the system sometimes does not find them on startup. Sometimes all it takes is a reboot and other times we need to forget about using the computer that day and try again the next day. It is a really intermittent fault. I've updated the bios, changed the cables and even the ports the drives are attached to. Nothing seems to work. Should I RMA the board or is it something simple I can do to fix this?