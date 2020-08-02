Hi to everyone I run Windows 10 pro (64bit) for 6 months only and it's the first time since, that I try to use Audacity. I use the exact same configuration as I had with windows 8.1 and it was fine with Audacity, but there; it is not ... My MB is a Gigabyte 970 gaming and it has an onboard sound card./drivers are updated The sound is coming out from the green jack plug (headphones) as usual, and it goes to a M-AUDIO AV40 speakers Then I use a audio enhancer called DFX but I always used it before without any issues. In previous versions of Windows DFX was the device to choose as the recording device in Audacity, otherwise it could be the stereo mix. But I installed Audacity today and the error message said " Could not find any audio device " I spent some time scouring through Audacity's forum, but most questions are just not answered or the heart of the matter is different...it's not such a great forum as Bit-tech so I am asking for your knowledge. Thanks for reading, big thanks for replies I already read about similar issues on Gooble, and I saw many people describing this sort of error and I tried several tips, like older versions of Audacity, but still... What is strange is that all is listed in Windows: ????