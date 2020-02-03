Spoiler: Introduction

Oh god, here we go again, none the wiser since my last project apparently.



So... It seems that a yearly build is becoming quite the habbit for me!



Since the disappointing end to my last project around december of 2018, I've been designing, scrapping, redesigning a scrapped design, designing something completely new because of a fatal flaw in the old-new design, and scrapping that design once again, only to take it up a month later and start all over... I think you get it.



This is the process which I've repeated over and over and over again for the last half year.



Something happened one day though, not that long ago, when I was peacefully and possibly quite bored sitting in a classroom - I got a great idea, possibly one of my best yet (not really), and over the last couple of months, that idea has come all the way from a quick sketch in my notebook to this moment right now, me sitting here and typing out this first forum post about this brand new, glorious, and as always, very overwhelming scratch-built project.