Bad gateway when attempting to access Bit

Discussion in 'Feedback & Suggestions' started by David, 8 Jan 2020 at 14:52.
Anyone getting a bad gateway message when opening Bit's homepage?
I can access the forums just fine.
Very dead.
The hamsters have put a bit too much weight on over the holidays and have come back unable to do their jobs. Got our best engineer on the case.
Looks like he ate the fat hamsters!
And he looks miffed that he can't reach the two biscuits somebody has taped above his eyes.
The humanity!
All should be up working now
