Bad gateway when attempting to access Bit

Discussion in 'Feedback & Suggestions' started by David, 8 Jan 2020 at 14:52.

  1. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Anyone getting a bad gateway message when opening Bit's homepage?

    I can access the forums just fine.
     
    David, 8 Jan 2020 at 14:52
  2. yuusou

    yuusou Well-Known Member

    Very dead.
     
    yuusou, 8 Jan 2020 at 14:59
  3. MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    The hamsters have put a bit too much weight on over the holidays and have come back unable to do their jobs. Got our best engineer on the case.
    [​IMG]
     
    MLyons, 8 Jan 2020 at 15:10
  4. MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    JPEG_20200103_112603.jpg
     
    MLyons, 8 Jan 2020 at 15:11
  5. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Looks like he ate the fat hamsters!
     
    David, 8 Jan 2020 at 15:24
  6. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    And he looks miffed that he can't reach the two biscuits somebody has taped above his eyes.

    The humanity!
     
    adidan, 8 Jan 2020 at 15:42
  7. MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    All should be up working now
     
    MLyons, 8 Jan 2020 at 15:47
