  WarrenJ

    WarrenJ

    Joined:
    14 Oct 2009
    Posts:
    2,739
    Likes Received:
    219
    Just been investigating a new GPU, don't mind spending a little money to make it a little more "futureproof" however I have noticed the RTX2070 Super is currently out of stock at a lot of vendors including the Founders Edition directly from NVidia. ( I would prefer the Founders Edition where possible)

    At this time, is it probably worth waiting a few more months for Ampere and the new series of cards to be announced?

    Resolutions i will be running 2x 1920x1080 and 1x 2560x1440 monitors. (1440p monitor only when gaming)
     
  David

    David

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,110
    Likes Received:
    2,801
    I recently sold my 1080ti FE for more than I paid out 18 months ago, grabbed a bargain basement 1070 mini and have a little nest egg to take the sting out of the price of the next gen cards, when they arrive - there's nothing out right now that I absolutely need a better card for and the 1080ti will start seeing game optimisation support dropping off pretty soon.

    TBF the 1070 managed Metro Exodus just fine @ 1440p, although most of my current gaming is split between WOWS and FTL; neither of which actually need a discreet GPU.

    I am about to run throught Dishonored again though.
     
