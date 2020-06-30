Just been investigating a new GPU, don't mind spending a little money to make it a little more "futureproof" however I have noticed the RTX2070 Super is currently out of stock at a lot of vendors including the Founders Edition directly from NVidia. ( I would prefer the Founders Edition where possible) At this time, is it probably worth waiting a few more months for Ampere and the new series of cards to be announced? Resolutions i will be running 2x 1920x1080 and 1x 2560x1440 monitors. (1440p monitor only when gaming)