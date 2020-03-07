Discussion in 'Industry News' started by Dogbert666, 26 May 2017.
https://www.bit-tech.net/news/industry/2017/05/26/become-iconic-with-noblechairs/1
Black and white one is truly gorgeous. Would love one in leather.
Sadly I've been through chairs in the past and have arrived at where I am now (Humanscale Freedom Headrest). This is the only chair that I've ever had where I want to sit in it correctly.
yeah reading this just after having converted my desk to a standing one is not good haha
What beast does PU Leather get skinned from...? Just call it PVC like you used to in the 20th century & have done with it...
/rant
A three year old thread revival, what's going on here then?
Holy cr@p - major necro alert... didn't spot it, meself.
