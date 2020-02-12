  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU Bequiet Dark power PRO, an issue with a wire

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by kim, 12 Feb 2020 at 21:53.

  kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    633
    Likes Received:
    199
    Well, I feel stupid actually, :miffed:, I needed to unpin my PSU connector (24 pins)
    The Bequiet Dark power PRO 1200w is a beast of power, and some pins have double twine.
    so, everything went fine, but during this operation, a small brown wire has been cut off from one of the pins, and I didn't notice when it happened, so I find myself with that brown wire pending without knowing on wich pin it belongs to :oldconfused:
    [​IMG]
    So, if ever one of you owns this particular PSU, and knows where this brown wire goes, I beg: save my ass :lol::wallbash::waah::duh:
     
    kim, 12 Feb 2020 at 21:53
