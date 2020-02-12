Well, I feel stupid actually, , I needed to unpin my PSU connector (24 pins) The Bequiet Dark power PRO 1200w is a beast of power, and some pins have double twine. so, everything went fine, but during this operation, a small brown wire has been cut off from one of the pins, and I didn't notice when it happened, so I find myself with that brown wire pending without knowing on wich pin it belongs to So, if ever one of you owns this particular PSU, and knows where this brown wire goes, I beg: save my ass