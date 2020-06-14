Yo! I've recently been sorting through a bunch of old hard drives and trying to consolidate my backups. Some of them I'm going to try and implement in a new build for the Small People, using Rapid Storage, but I also noticed that the USB caddies I use seem to have formatted my larger drives down to the older Windows-accepted state ie. a 3TB disk now shows as 2TB with a load of unallocated space and can't be read without being in the caddy. Obviously this isn't ideal, so if I were to look at setting up a NAS box, what's the easiest/most convenient/"best" way of doing so? I have no prior experience with this and primary objective would be to back up data, although a media server would be a bonus. Thanks in advance!