  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Storage Best way to implement a NAS?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by ModSquid, 14 Jun 2020 at 13:23.

  1. ModSquid

    ModSquid Active Member

    Joined:
    16 Apr 2011
    Posts:
    625
    Likes Received:
    49
    Yo!

    I've recently been sorting through a bunch of old hard drives and trying to consolidate my backups. Some of them I'm going to try and implement in a new build for the Small People, using Rapid Storage, but I also noticed that the USB caddies I use seem to have formatted my larger drives down to the older Windows-accepted state ie. a 3TB disk now shows as 2TB with a load of unallocated space and can't be read without being in the caddy. Obviously this isn't ideal, so if I were to look at setting up a NAS box, what's the easiest/most convenient/"best" way of doing so? I have no prior experience with this and primary objective would be to back up data, although a media server would be a bonus.

    Thanks in advance!
     
    ModSquid, 14 Jun 2020 at 13:23
    #1
  2. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,065
    Likes Received:
    2,774
    An old PC running FreeNAS, OMV, XPEnology or numerous others will do the trick - most NAS OS installs support the likes of Plex for media serving. You can use Windows if you like, but I found a dedicated OS was more suitable for my needs.

    Obviously, if you have the money to spend, there are plenty off the shelf NAS boxes to choose from. Research is key though, some boxes have great features and others have a great price, but finding the balance is the key. Some cheaper ones look the part but may have a weak CPU which can hurt you for media serving.

    If you go for prebuilt - buy with an eye to the future. GbE LAN is on the way out and newer NAS boxes offer 2.5GbE as standard though 10GbE has been around for a while. Obviously you can't take full advantage immediately if your PCs and switch are limited to GbE but NAS boxes are long term purchases, so models with 2.5 GbE or an expansion slot for a nbase-t card would be a better bet.
     
    David, 14 Jun 2020 at 13:42
    #2
Tags:

Share This Page