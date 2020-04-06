  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'General' started by Goatee, 6 Apr 2020

  1. Goatee

    Goatee

    19 Apr 2015
    1,391
    377
    Hello fellow bit-tech'ers,

    I'm thinking through something and wanted a bit of advice.

    The situation:

    I have ordered a high spec 16ft x 10ft workshop (~£4k) to replace a shed that was falling down. It was ordered 6-8 weeks ago. I fully paid for the workshop and installation (on a credit card) 7 days before delivery (~2 days before Q-day). I took the knackered shed down over the weekend before the quarantine came into effect and about 6 days before my new workshop was due to be delivered.

    The contents of the shed are currently in the garden under some tarps. Bikes, BBQ's, chairs, garden toys, ect. I need the workshop up, insulated and wired to move my things (tools and equipment) out of the garage and the storage unit I'm paying for.

    The company has completely shut down (totally understandable) due to the virus and can provide no ETA. The sales lady is responding to email, but she has no access to the system and other than apologising cant really do anything.

    My options:
    • Do nothing - wait for the end of the big Q and get my workshop delivered and assembled. My issue with this is the fact I will incur a £100's of storage fee's, all the stuff is outside for months and I don't have a workshop for an unclear period of time. This also assumes they re-open.
    • Try to cancel with the vendor and re-order from a different supplier who is still open. Not sure they can even do this, as they aren't open. I'm not sure this is even achievable given the fact they are closed (and I assume staff furloughed).
    • Go straight to CC route as product not supplied, vendor closed and no ETA. Then order from elsewhere that is online only and still working.
    I assume I'm covered on the CC route, but the final option feels like a bit of dick move with everything going on. Thoughts / advice for me?
     
  2. Arboreal

    Arboreal

    21 Jan 2011
    3,164
    450
    Sorry to hear that, not what you need having demolished the old one...
    It's a difficult one, it's not as if we have any idea when some sort of normality may return to commerce.
    AFAIK this would be a Section 75 claim to your credit card provider.
    Not sure what it will achieve, but worth asking.

    I had car problems last year and wasn't sure if I was going to get a timely refund on a car returned faulty in less than 30 days. They had my money and the car to assess.
    I started a S75 claim with the card company as a backup, and was able to stop it once my refund had arrived.

    You should be able to get the shed money back and start again however that may run, but consequential loss with the storage fees can't be claimed for.

    Hope you get some sort of resolution sooner than later
     
