Other Bit-tech review request thread

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Baz, 20 Apr 2012.

  1. Baz

    Baz I work for Corsair

    Hi guys!

    As I've got to split my time between Custom PC and bit-tech now, I don't always have the chance to keep my ear to the ground regarding what you, the readers, want to see reviewed on bit-tech.

    So, I'm sticky-ing this thread for specific hardware review requests. If you've spotted a bit of kit you'd like us to review, post below, and if possible provide a link to the manufacturer's product page so I can track it down all the easier. If we get enough requests, or agree that it's worth covering, you should see your request on these very web pages soon!

    A few requests though. Please keep this thread on-topic, and please don't request reviews of stuff that's obviously NDA'd (such as new processors or GPUs) - we'll cover these anyway once their NDAs expire.

    Cheers!

    Baz
     
    Baz, 20 Apr 2012
  2. .//TuNdRa

    .//TuNdRa Resident Bulldozer Guru

    Thermalright Archon, Pretty please?

    If only because it's one of the few non-top down heatsinks that looks like it would let you fit a full set of memory modules on SB-E without any conflicts.
     
    .//TuNdRa, 20 Apr 2012
  3. Parge

    Parge the worst Super Moderator

    Parge, 20 Apr 2012
  4. hamza_tm

    hamza_tm Well-Known Member

    Mechanical Keyboards!


    ....of all descriptions
     
    hamza_tm, 20 Apr 2012
  5. rak500

    rak500 Member

    A round-up of several fan controllers would be good, especially since there are more than just the aquacomputer and the t-balancer availble now.
    Thanks
     
    rak500, 20 Apr 2012
  6. KidMod-Southpaw

    KidMod-Southpaw Super Spamming Saiyan

    A labs test of mechanical keyboards would be a great idea. Especially as it hasn't been done before.
    This also, another labs test would be nice. :)
     
    KidMod-Southpaw, 20 Apr 2012
  7. SuicideNeil

    SuicideNeil New Member

    Some budget speaker setups perhaps- there haven't been any reviews that I've seen listed on the homepage for quite a long time ( looking to get a MicroLabs Solo1C fairly soon )...
     
    SuicideNeil, 20 Apr 2012
  8. Zinfandel

    Zinfandel Well-Known Member

    Some cases please, massive lack of case reviews recently.

    Actually, good god people, just some hardware!

    I'm moving back to London, I'll come and do it all for you.
     
    Zinfandel, 20 Apr 2012
  9. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Is it really worthwhile though?

    There's nothing to benchmark / measure, so keyboard reviews are largely subjective - what works for one person may not work for another - with differing typing positions, styles and ergonomic preferences.

    I'm not knocking the idea, as I have an interest in mechanical keyboards too, although it'll be a long time before I can justify buying one; I'm just unsure how much value there is, other than to highlight truly dreadful boards.
     
    David, 20 Apr 2012
  10. Zinfandel

    Zinfandel Well-Known Member

    Zinfandel, 20 Apr 2012
  11. Arghnews

    Arghnews New Member

    Agree, please a roundup of the popular mechanical keyboards would be awesome and really stand out from the crowd as there are no "official" roundup/reviews of a load of them anywhere, only user input. I would prefer stuff like the 6gv2 or the blackwidow, the Filco Majestouch or the DAS boards, then possibly more obscure stuff, but tbh, it really is the minority who will be buying the less ""mainstream"" boards.
     
    Arghnews, 20 Apr 2012
  12. KidMod-Southpaw

    KidMod-Southpaw Super Spamming Saiyan

    This too. :D

    The Microlabs FC360 are a good option for ~£45 too. Got them as a replacement after my SP200s went the way of rice krispies. At that price, they include a pretty good amp too!
    So yeah, it would be nice to see a few of these sets tested, along with some headphones, not headsets. :)
     
    KidMod-Southpaw, 20 Apr 2012
  13. Guest-23315

    Asus Sabertooth Z77 Pwease.
     
    Guest-23315, 22 Apr 2012
  14. fdbh96

    fdbh96 New Member

    Ivy bridge :)

    Edit: Yay my wish was granted :D
     
  15. meandmymouth

    meandmymouth Well-Known Member

    meandmymouth, 22 Apr 2012
  16. j_jay4

    j_jay4 Member

    OCZ Vertex 4: http://www.ocztechnology.com/ocz-vertex-4-sata-iii-2-5-ssd.html#overview

    A labs test of HTPC cases has never been done in my memory, there's many different models so concentrating on a certain size bracket might be a good idea i.e. full ATX models, mATX or mini-ITX. Just because there is so much out there, it would give people new ideas and spark some new builds.

    TV cards as well never get any attention.

    >24 inch monitors.

    That's all I can think of atm but I don't think it would be possible to have too many reviews
     
    j_jay4, 22 Apr 2012
  17. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    ADSL routers?

    4K monitors and gaming, as it seems to be around the corner?

    Showing VRAM usage in game benchmarks at 1080p-1440p-1600p-5760p-4K?

    Pizza? :)

    EDIT: Birthday cake testing! ...only cause it's me B-day in a few days. :)
     
  18. samkiller42

    samkiller42 For i AM Cheesecake!!

    Read the thread!
    Personally there isn't anything specific i would like reviewed, however i would like M-ATX/ITX builds to be considered for a 'Buyers Guide'

    Sam
     
    samkiller42, 22 Apr 2012
  19. Baz

    Baz I work for Corsair

    Baz, 23 Apr 2012
  20. Harlequin

    Harlequin Well-Known Member

    how onboard and offboard sound chips/cards can effect gaming experience (quality and frame rate)
     
    Harlequin, 23 Apr 2012
