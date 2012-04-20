Hi guys! As I've got to split my time between Custom PC and bit-tech now, I don't always have the chance to keep my ear to the ground regarding what you, the readers, want to see reviewed on bit-tech. So, I'm sticky-ing this thread for specific hardware review requests. If you've spotted a bit of kit you'd like us to review, post below, and if possible provide a link to the manufacturer's product page so I can track it down all the easier. If we get enough requests, or agree that it's worth covering, you should see your request on these very web pages soon! A few requests though. Please keep this thread on-topic, and please don't request reviews of stuff that's obviously NDA'd (such as new processors or GPUs) - we'll cover these anyway once their NDAs expire. Cheers! Baz