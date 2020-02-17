  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Bitlocker

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Ant1981, 17 Feb 2020 at 21:57.

  1. Ant1981

    Ant1981

    Is there absolutely no way to get this to work with 7 Pro?
     
    Ant1981, 17 Feb 2020 at 21:57
  2. dynamis_dk

    dynamis_dk

    I don't believe so, I've 15 year experience in Windows desktop support in an enterprise environment and I've never come across anything which would allow for it. A quick google suggested there maybe 3rd party tools that can add it in but I've never tried any. Not sure if its an option for you but if you can use that Win 7 Pro key to upgrade to Win 10 Pro, that includes Bitlocker.
     
    dynamis_dk, 17 Feb 2020 at 22:38
