Hello everyone! This is my project log for Black Edition. What is Black Edition BE, is a near all blackout system. I've had many many RGB systems and they're all essentially a distraction. I've longed for a system with low light pollution, while remaining nice to look at. Special Thankyou to Mayhems Solutions LTD be quiet! TeamGroup Global I've worked with be quiet for the better part of 6 years now. It has been an honor to watch you grow and become the company you are today. I will always hold a soft spot for be quiet! cases/ Power supplies and fans. Mayhems coolants have always been at the heart of nearly every system i've ever created. It's an honor to partner with mayhems for this. Teamgroup - Your memory and SSD's have been in the last 8 or so systems we put together for computex, EGX etc. I'm proud to represent a company whom has looked after me in the past couple years. System Spec list Intel Core i7 5820K ASUS Deluxe II-A EVGA Titan X 12GB EVGA Titan X 12GB T-Force Delta Max 250GB SSD T-Force Xtreem ARGB memory - 32GB @ 3600mhz be quiet! Silent Base 801 be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 - 1000w be quiet! Pure Wings 2 fans EK Waterblocks / Pump/ Res/ Radiator / GPU Blocks / CPU Block Mayhems Black Pastel coolant. Pictures What to do.... Well, i noticed something interesting within the case design. There's 5 HDD bay covers lined up the right side of the case, which could be used for passthroughs and a clean loop. I didn't even hesitate, i got my dremel out and cut 4 holes for the passthroughs. After this i needed to think, where am i going to put this res/pump combo.. So i tried something and with serious doubts, it actually fitted under the shroud, between the rad and PSU. Did not expect it to fit. Okay, so loop time. Might as well get it all in and have a look at how it fits. I sat back for a few days and contemplated what i want here, where i could modify, what could be done. While watching the Dark Knight, i seen the spikes on batman's arms. This got me thinking, of a Batman/Wayne batcave system. So i got the old dremel out and started cutting test pieces. Spikers replicating the suit on top, armor plates on front. However, i hated the armor plates, threw them away. kept spikes and examined the suit a little closer, and found there to be straps with what looked like antique looking buckles. So... SHOPPING!! lol I like this.... however it still looks half arsed. Ahh, looks better with the straps going under the top panel. Now... front panel. I tried lots of things here, including full custom front panels to no avail. Hated everything i did to this. Look at this failure (UNSANDED) ANYWAY I liked the straps being copied on the front, so.... why not do the spikes too ? Worth a shot right ? Still lots to be clrearly done. Lots more to come. Still waiting on a few things to arrive before i set to work on the insides.