Pictures



















Well, i noticed something interesting within the case design.

There's 5 HDD bay covers lined up the right side of the case, which could be used for passthroughs and a clean loop.







After this i needed to think, where am i going to put this res/pump combo..

So i tried something and with serious doubts, it actually fitted under the shroud, between the rad and PSU.

Did not expect it to fit.





Okay, so loop time.

Might as well get it all in and have a look at how it fits.







I sat back for a few days and contemplated what i want here, where i could modify, what could be done.

While watching the Dark Knight, i seen the spikes on batman's arms.

