Steam Black Mesa Source Release date confirmed

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Gunsmith, 2 Sep 2012.

  Gunsmith

    Gunsmith Maximum Win

    Gunsmith, 2 Sep 2012
  Cerberus90

    Cerberus90 Car Spannerer

    So, does that mean it's finally finished? Got me all excited at first, thought it was HL3 or something.

    Sent from my Orange Monte Carlo using Tapatalk 2
     
    Cerberus90, 2 Sep 2012
  Fantus

    Fantus Nothing to see here...

    It's not finished yet, the first part is up to Lambda Core. Xen is due for release a little while after.
    Been waiting a long time for this and it's good to see it finally released, despite all the doubters :)
     
    Fantus, 2 Sep 2012
  Gunsmith

    Gunsmith Maximum Win

    tbh you can ignore everything past lambda core.
     
    Gunsmith, 2 Sep 2012
  azrael-

    azrael- I'm special...

    Anyone read the "letter of employment" yet? Top right corner of the Black Mesa: Source home page (here, if you're lazy).

    Really looking forward to this, btw. Unsurprisingly. :)
     
    azrael-, 2 Sep 2012
  Fizzban

    Fizzban Man of Many Typos

    :baby: They actually did it! This is going to be a blast :D
     
    Fizzban, 2 Sep 2012
  Virus44

    Virus44 New Member

    What is this ?
     
    Virus44, 2 Sep 2012
  Fizzban

    Fizzban Man of Many Typos

    Half Life, but with a facelift.
     
    Fizzban, 2 Sep 2012
  Action_Parsnip

    Action_Parsnip New Member

    Nooooooooooooooooooo

    ..... I actually quite liked Xen :-S

    The oddness and eery quiet after the hellish dash through the living hell of the events of the rest of the game. Found it quite spooky! :D
     
    Action_Parsnip, 2 Sep 2012
  [ZiiP] NaloaC

    [ZiiP] NaloaC Well-Known Member

    How about modifying the title to prevent another half-dozen replicate threads cropping up over the next couple of days? :D
     
    [ZiiP] NaloaC, 2 Sep 2012
  Gunsmith

    Gunsmith Maximum Win

    you and your bloody logic.
     
    Gunsmith, 2 Sep 2012
  Guest-23315

    Guest-23315 Guest

    [​IMG]

    SWEEEEEEEEET
     
    Guest-23315, 2 Sep 2012
  Dwarfer

    Dwarfer New Member

    Win. Been waiting just as along for this MOD as I was for Half Life. I really hope it delivers.
     
    Dwarfer, 3 Sep 2012
  johnnyboy700

    johnnyboy700 Active Member

    No offence but I'll believe it when I see it, this mod has had more confirmed release dates than DNF.
    Don't get me wrong, I'm in there like a shot if it does get released but this has been in development for what seems like an eternity.
     
    johnnyboy700, 3 Sep 2012
  Cerberus90

    Cerberus90 Car Spannerer

    I didn't think they'd ever had a confirmed release date?

    I'm sure this is the first time they've actually come out with a date, and with all the stuff going on on the site, it looks like it is ready (or some of it atleast).
     
    Cerberus90, 3 Sep 2012
  Pete J

    Pete J RIP Teelzebub

    FECKING WIN!!!

    I've been following this on and off for six years and to be honest had written it off as one big wind up.

    The only annoying thing is that I'm on holiday this week, which like any good gamer I'm intending to spend catching up on all the games I haven't been able to get around to playing. I would have delayed the holiday if I'd known!
     
    Pete J, 3 Sep 2012
  Comfyasabadger

    Comfyasabadger New Member

    The typos demotivated me :(
     
    Comfyasabadger, 3 Sep 2012
  Guest-23315

    Guest-23315 Guest

    Guest-23315, 3 Sep 2012
  wuyanxu

    wuyanxu still wants Homeworld 3

    that's going to be 11 long days of waiting.

    simply can't wait!
     
    wuyanxu, 3 Sep 2012
  defined

    defined Botch-Job

    cant wait to play this and then play the whole half life series all over again
     
    defined, 3 Sep 2012
