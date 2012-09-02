Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Gunsmith, 2 Sep 2012.
before we head on down to the test chamber.
So, does that mean it's finally finished? Got me all excited at first, thought it was HL3 or something.
It's not finished yet, the first part is up to Lambda Core. Xen is due for release a little while after.
Been waiting a long time for this and it's good to see it finally released, despite all the doubters
tbh you can ignore everything past lambda core.
Anyone read the "letter of employment" yet? Top right corner of the Black Mesa: Source home page (here, if you're lazy).
Really looking forward to this, btw. Unsurprisingly.
They actually did it! This is going to be a blast
What is this ?
Half Life, but with a facelift.
Nooooooooooooooooooo
..... I actually quite liked Xen :-S
The oddness and eery quiet after the hellish dash through the living hell of the events of the rest of the game. Found it quite spooky!
How about modifying the title to prevent another half-dozen replicate threads cropping up over the next couple of days?
you and your bloody logic.
SWEEEEEEEEET
Win. Been waiting just as along for this MOD as I was for Half Life. I really hope it delivers.
No offence but I'll believe it when I see it, this mod has had more confirmed release dates than DNF.
Don't get me wrong, I'm in there like a shot if it does get released but this has been in development for what seems like an eternity.
I didn't think they'd ever had a confirmed release date?
I'm sure this is the first time they've actually come out with a date, and with all the stuff going on on the site, it looks like it is ready (or some of it atleast).
FECKING WIN!!!
I've been following this on and off for six years and to be honest had written it off as one big wind up.
The only annoying thing is that I'm on holiday this week, which like any good gamer I'm intending to spend catching up on all the games I haven't been able to get around to playing. I would have delayed the holiday if I'd known!
The typos demotivated me
Even the Beeb are up for it
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-19463712
that's going to be 11 long days of waiting.
simply can't wait!
cant wait to play this and then play the whole half life series all over again
