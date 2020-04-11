Hi folks, haven't been on these forums for close to a decade, how time flies! In any case, it's time for a well overdue upgrade. The final straw for me was playing Red Dead 2 which would lag at times (presumably because of my ancient CPU), then just today, my PC shuts off! Try to turn it back on, fault beeps coming from my PSU. The PSU lasted me for 10 years so not surprised that it's packed up. A sign to rehaul the rig and if replacing the PSU, might as well do the mobo/cpu/ram too. In short, I'm looking to upgrade my mobo/CPU/CPU heatsink/RAM/PSU and budget is £800-1k. PC will be used solely for gaming on a 43 inch 4k TV. I'm not intending on overclocking the CPU or tweaking things, just want to plug and play. Current setup: CPU: i7 950 Mobo: gigabyte x58a-ud3r RAM: 8GB G skill Ripjaws GFX: was a GTX 580 which I upgraded to an EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC at the end of 2018 PSU: Enermax Infiniti 720W Any recommendations on an upgrade to compliment the 1070 SC? I've been out of the rig building game for a while so thought I'd ask here first. From doing some research I'm hearing a lot of cpu debate between the 3700x and i7-9700k?