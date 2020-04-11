  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Blimey, it's been a while... upgrade after 10 years!

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by pac-man, 11 Apr 2020 at 22:50.

  1. pac-man

    pac-man Member

    Joined:
    5 Sep 2010
    Posts:
    69
    Likes Received:
    1
    Hi folks, haven't been on these forums for close to a decade, how time flies! In any case, it's time for a well overdue upgrade. The final straw for me was playing Red Dead 2 which would lag at times (presumably because of my ancient CPU), then just today, my PC shuts off! Try to turn it back on, fault beeps coming from my PSU. The PSU lasted me for 10 years so not surprised that it's packed up. A sign to rehaul the rig and if replacing the PSU, might as well do the mobo/cpu/ram too.

    In short, I'm looking to upgrade my mobo/CPU/CPU heatsink/RAM/PSU and budget is £800-1k. PC will be used solely for gaming on a 43 inch 4k TV. I'm not intending on overclocking the CPU or tweaking things, just want to plug and play.

    Current setup:
    CPU: i7 950
    Mobo: gigabyte x58a-ud3r
    RAM: 8GB G skill Ripjaws
    GFX: was a GTX 580 which I upgraded to an EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC at the end of 2018
    PSU: Enermax Infiniti 720W

    Any recommendations on an upgrade to compliment the 1070 SC? I've been out of the rig building game for a while so thought I'd ask here first. From doing some research I'm hearing a lot of cpu debate between the 3700x and i7-9700k?
     
    pac-man, 11 Apr 2020 at 22:50
    #1
  2. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,328
    Likes Received:
    1,710
    If it's just for gaming... not sure there's much point spending more than you need to on a cpu and going beyond the Ryzen 3600.

    But, as you asked... this is what £800ish gets you right now - https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/list/dbVPhg

    Obv dropping down a peg or 2 on the cpu side of things frees up budget for a better/different board... psu... a new ssd or... y'know...
     
    RedFlames, 11 Apr 2020 at 23:00
    #2
Tags:

Share This Page