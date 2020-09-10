  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows BSOD IRQL tcpip.sys Windows 10

Discussion in 'Software' started by David13, 10 Sep 2020 at 22:26.

  David13

    David13

    Joined:
    7 May 2007
    Posts: 50
    50
    Likes Received: 0
    0
    Hi,

    I have received multiple BSOD this evening. Two were IRQL tcpip.sys and the third (but first chronologically was a System Thread Not Handled NETIO.sys which happened about 5 minutes before the IRQL BSOD.

    From my limited PC knowledge, I think it is something to do with the network drivers and from a bit of web browsing it seems to be from the Nvidia drivers?

    I have attached the contents of the dump file after viewing through WinDbg for the IRQL BSOD. I have also attached a screen grab showing the BSOD from BlueScrrenView.

    I have tried to do some reading into it, but this is far beyond my skillset. The pc had a new clean install about 40 days ago, 10 days after removed Malware Bytes (PC shop installed in) and installed Kasperksy. The free trial expired today and I activated it this morning. Apart from that there has been a windows update installed recently and the graphics card drivers were last updated to the lastest version on the 17/08/2020. Apart from a few Warzone updates and the above mentioned, there have been no other changes to the system.

    Thank you in advance to any and all help.
     

    David13, 10 Sep 2020 at 22:26
