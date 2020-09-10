Hi, I have received multiple BSOD this evening. Two were IRQL tcpip.sys and the third (but first chronologically was a System Thread Not Handled NETIO.sys which happened about 5 minutes before the IRQL BSOD. From my limited PC knowledge, I think it is something to do with the network drivers and from a bit of web browsing it seems to be from the Nvidia drivers? I have attached the contents of the dump file after viewing through WinDbg for the IRQL BSOD. I have also attached a screen grab showing the BSOD from BlueScrrenView. I have tried to do some reading into it, but this is far beyond my skillset. The pc had a new clean install about 40 days ago, 10 days after removed Malware Bytes (PC shop installed in) and installed Kasperksy. The free trial expired today and I activated it this morning. Apart from that there has been a windows update installed recently and the graphics card drivers were last updated to the lastest version on the 17/08/2020. Apart from a few Warzone updates and the above mentioned, there have been no other changes to the system. Thank you in advance to any and all help.