Morning all! I'm after some advice re: parts for a new build. I'm going to go for mini-ITX this time around, but am going to source second hand parts, so happy to go back a few generations to keep the cost down. Only thing is that I've lost track of Intel/AMD chipsets and defnitely no clue on the better Ryzen stuff. Can anyone suggest some good motherboard/CPU combos from either AMD or Intel (not fussed either way) for a general/gaming PC? Probably at 1920x1200 resolution, DDR4 (of course) but I've been looking at 7th gen Core as a lower limit, in terms of age. Budget is "cheap as possible", but no other requirements as far as I can think. Thanks in advance!