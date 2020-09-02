  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by ModSquid, 2 Sep 2020 at 10:58.

  ModSquid

    ModSquid Active Member

    Joined:
    16 Apr 2011
    Posts:
    683
    Likes Received:
    65
    Morning all!

    I'm after some advice re: parts for a new build. I'm going to go for mini-ITX this time around, but am going to source second hand parts, so happy to go back a few generations to keep the cost down. Only thing is that I've lost track of Intel/AMD chipsets and defnitely no clue on the better Ryzen stuff.

    Can anyone suggest some good motherboard/CPU combos from either AMD or Intel (not fussed either way) for a general/gaming PC? Probably at 1920x1200 resolution, DDR4 (of course) but I've been looking at 7th gen Core as a lower limit, in terms of age. Budget is "cheap as possible", but no other requirements as far as I can think.

    Thanks in advance!
     
    ModSquid, 2 Sep 2020 at 10:58
    #1
