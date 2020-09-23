Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 30 Jul 2019.
Can I, with the tools/materials available to me? no
Could I, with the tools @Maki role has available to him? probably still no, but i'd give it a shot.
Yes, but I'm too cheap to do it. Also, ew... metric.
...don;t tell the Americans, of which @Cheapskate is one
They [Americans] will shout up and down about how wonderful the faction based system is, but as soon as industry goes to work it is done in decimal (mills or even millimetres). Time to face up and publicly admit, you just want to use metric.
Interesting challenge, be fun to see if any of the CNCers will accept.
no I can not, my only form of CNC is a vinyl cutter
could I have it done, heck yea, my company has a dedicated machine shop (might I add within 10 min of my house) with some grumpy old fart that can make the 6 axis cut optical lenses ... but I do not think that is the point
edit "my company" means the company I work for ... not my personal thing
Is this some kind of extremist setup?
Calm down, and put the pitchforks away. It's just that none of my tooling is metric.
These kinds of articles are what sets bit-tech apart and it's fantastic seeing more of them, more regularly.
I may not be able to do this, but that doesn't dampen my desire to try something.
Me personally? no. However I can hit up our machining guy here at the office and with our Hermle 5-Axis system he runs this wouldn't even be a challenge.
Dooooo iiiiit.
Seconded!
dooo eeeet....
OK @TGImages you've got two people plus a guy with a dog avatar daring you to do it, that formally constitutes a "double dog dare" which I believe is legally binding.
I see you too specialise mainly in Bird Law
Of course: I clearly specified a "double dog dare", rather than a "double-dog dare" which would only be in effect if @MLyons also chimed in.
would that not be a double doge dare? Dare you @TGImages
Can YOU Machine This Reservoir?
Trick Question... its a plug not a reservoir or distribution plate since it only has one port.
