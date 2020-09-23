  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Can YOU Machine This Reservoir?

Discussion started by bit-tech, 30 Jul 2019.

  bit-tech

    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 30 Jul 2019
  RedFlames

    Can I, with the tools/materials available to me? no
    Could I, with the tools @Maki role has available to him? probably still no, but i'd give it a shot.
     
    RedFlames, 30 Jul 2019
  Cheapskate

    Yes, but I'm too cheap to do it. Also, ew... metric. :p
     
    Cheapskate, 30 Jul 2019
  RedFlames

    ...don;t tell the Americans, of which @Cheapskate is one
     
    RedFlames, 31 Jul 2019
  Dr. Coin

    They [Americans] will shout up and down about how wonderful the faction based system is, but as soon as industry goes to work it is done in decimal (mills or even millimetres). Time to face up and publicly admit, you just want to use metric.

Interesting challenge, be fun to see if any of the CNCers will accept.

    Interesting challenge, be fun to see if any of the CNCers will accept.
     
    Dr. Coin, 31 Jul 2019
  Osgeld

    no I can not, my only form of CNC is a vinyl cutter

    could I have it done, heck yea, my company has a dedicated machine shop (might I add within 10 min of my house) with some grumpy old fart that can make the 6 axis cut optical lenses ... but I do not think that is the point

    edit "my company" means the company I work for ... not my personal thing
     
    Osgeld, 31 Jul 2019
  Arboreal

    Is this some kind of extremist setup? ;)
     
    Arboreal, 31 Jul 2019
  Cheapskate

    Calm down, and put the pitchforks away. It's just that none of my tooling is metric.
     
    Cheapskate, 31 Jul 2019
  MightyBenihana

    These kinds of articles are what sets bit-tech apart and it's fantastic seeing more of them, more regularly.

    I may not be able to do this, but that doesn't dampen my desire to try something.
     
    MightyBenihana, 31 Jul 2019
  TGImages

    Me personally? no. However I can hit up our machining guy here at the office and with our Hermle 5-Axis system he runs this wouldn't even be a challenge.
     
    TGImages, 7 Aug 2019
  edzieba

    Dooooo iiiiit.
     
    edzieba, 7 Aug 2019
  Dogbert666

    Seconded!
     
    Dogbert666, 7 Aug 2019
  RedFlames

    dooo eeeet....
     
    RedFlames, 7 Aug 2019
  edzieba

    OK @TGImages you've got two people plus a guy with a dog avatar daring you to do it, that formally constitutes a "double dog dare" which I believe is legally binding.
     
    edzieba, 8 Aug 2019
  Dogbert666

    I see you too specialise mainly in Bird Law
     
    Dogbert666, 8 Aug 2019
  edzieba

    Of course: I clearly specified a "double dog dare", rather than a "double-dog dare" which would only be in effect if @MLyons also chimed in.
     
    edzieba, 8 Aug 2019
  MLyons

    would that not be a double doge dare? Dare you @TGImages
     
    MLyons, 8 Aug 2019
  undertheradar

    Can YOU Machine This Reservoir?
    Trick Question... its a plug not a reservoir or distribution plate since it only has one port.
     
    undertheradar, 23 Sep 2020 at 21:10
    #18
