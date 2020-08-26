  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Check Point lost on re-boot

Discussion in 'bit-tech Folding Team' started by desertbaker, 26 Aug 2020 at 23:12.

    Evening all.

    Just finished building a new pc which has had lots of reboots as software loaded and tweaks made. Just noticed this evening every time I reboot I loose the information on the wu's and new ones are downloaded and started from zero ie a check point is not being saved while shutting down. If I pause before reboot, the check point is there on re start. Never had this before. Is there an easy fix or am I stuck with remembering to pause before re-boot?

    Thanks in advance

    PS where can I get one of those neat avatars?!
     
