Check Point lost on re-boot

Evening all. Just finished building a new pc which has had lots of reboots as software loaded and tweaks made. Just noticed this evening every time I reboot I loose the information on the wu's and new ones are downloaded and started from zero ie a check point is not being saved while shutting down. If I pause before reboot, the check point is there on re start. Never had this before. Is there an easy fix or am I stuck with remembering to pause before re-boot? Thanks in advance PS where can I get one of those neat avatars?!