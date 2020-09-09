  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Software Chromatic Aberration Correction

Discussion in 'Photography, Art & Design' started by Gareth Halfacree, 9 Sep 2020 at 14:04.

  1. Gareth Halfacree

    I've got a cheapy 35mm f1.8 Nikon lens here, which I strap to my D3200 for product photography work. It's fine, except there's a fair amount of chromatic aberration at the edges.

    I've been using GIMP's built-in correction tool, which works fine but can be a little fiddly - you've got a relatively small preview window and no way I can see to zoom in past 1:1 for more detail.

    Now I've discovered that Darktable, the RAW processor I use, has its own chromatic aberration correction tool - and there's nowt to adjust, you just tick the box and yer done.

    Decided to put 'em head-to-head:

    upload_2020-9-9_14-0-24.png

    Darktable's correction isn't as good as the manual version to my eyes, but a distinct improvement on the original. The GIMP's version is maybe a little too far the other way on the red channel, but that's not it's fault - I could have spent a bit more time twiddling the twiddles for a better result.

    I've got to say, though, Darktable gets me most of the way there for very little effort - and once the image is scaled to web resolution or printed in a mag I doubt you'd be able to spot the difference between it and the manual version.

    Scaled final image - the P is from "Production." (GIMP's processing, not Darktable - I only discovered the feature after I'd finished!):

    upload_2020-9-9_14-3-34.png
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 9 Sep 2020 at 14:04
