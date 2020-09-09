I've got a cheapy 35mm f1.8 Nikon lens here, which I strap to my D3200 for product photography work. It's fine, except there's a fair amount of chromatic aberration at the edges. I've been using GIMP's built-in correction tool, which works fine but can be a little fiddly - you've got a relatively small preview window and no way I can see to zoom in past 1:1 for more detail. Now I've discovered that Darktable, the RAW processor I use, has its own chromatic aberration correction tool - and there's nowt to adjust, you just tick the box and yer done. Decided to put 'em head-to-head: Darktable's correction isn't as good as the manual version to my eyes, but a distinct improvement on the original. The GIMP's version is maybe a little too far the other way on the red channel, but that's not it's fault - I could have spent a bit more time twiddling the twiddles for a better result. I've got to say, though, Darktable gets me most of the way there for very little effort - and once the image is scaled to web resolution or printed in a mag I doubt you'd be able to spot the difference between it and the manual version. Scaled final image - the P is from "Production." (GIMP's processing, not Darktable - I only discovered the feature after I'd finished!):