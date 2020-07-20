  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Modding CNC acrylic cutting mills parameters doubts

Discussion in 'Modding' started by 37ModdingLab, 20 Jul 2020 at 12:58.

  37ModdingLab

    37ModdingLab

    Joined:
    2 Jul 2020
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hello guys,
    My name is Davide from Italy, I have a small laboratory with a CNC.
    I have been using this machine for about a year and now I think I have the necessary skills to start doing something serious.
    For example acrylic distroplates and pump tops.
    I bought some Datron mills, some following Bit-tech guides and some according to my ideas.
    I downloaded the "cutting guide" from the Datron website and realized that it is impossible to run my CNC with those parameters.
    For example, for the 2mm single flute end mill with polished cutting edge they recommend 32000 rpm.
    With my cnc, maximum I can reach 18000 rpm.
    (I have a 1.5kW 220V spindle and a 300hz inverter)
    My question is can I use these mills with my CNC?
    Maybe changing the cutting parameters according to my rpm.
    Are the parameters that I found on the Datron site the maximum mills limit and not the recommended ones?
    I must have to change the inveter and / or the spindle?
    I would be very happy if someone is available to share their cutting parameters and / or some tips.
    Thank you, have a nice day
     
    37ModdingLab, 20 Jul 2020 at 12:58
    #1
  Nealieboyee

    Nealieboyee

    Joined:
    14 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    3,727
    Likes Received:
    370
    Keep your rpm at 18000 and increase your feed rate to about 700mm/min. From there you can play with it. 2mm single flute bits snap quite easily. How long is the flute? Depth of cut around 1mm.

    The longer your bit, the more they flex. Carbide doesn't flex. It snaps. So you have to go slower and keep your pass depth to around 0.25-0.5x your diameter. Single flute bits are lovely for plastic but with such a small diameter, start slow, ideally around 450mm/min. If it's melting the acrylic, go a bit faster or lower your rpm a bit.
     
    Last edited: 20 Jul 2020 at 13:29
    Nealieboyee, 20 Jul 2020 at 13:23
    #2
  Nealieboyee

    Nealieboyee

    Joined:
    14 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    3,727
    Likes Received:
    370
    Nealieboyee, 20 Jul 2020 at 13:32
    #3
