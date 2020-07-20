Hello guys, My name is Davide from Italy, I have a small laboratory with a CNC. I have been using this machine for about a year and now I think I have the necessary skills to start doing something serious. For example acrylic distroplates and pump tops. I bought some Datron mills, some following Bit-tech guides and some according to my ideas. I downloaded the "cutting guide" from the Datron website and realized that it is impossible to run my CNC with those parameters. For example, for the 2mm single flute end mill with polished cutting edge they recommend 32000 rpm. With my cnc, maximum I can reach 18000 rpm. (I have a 1.5kW 220V spindle and a 300hz inverter) My question is can I use these mills with my CNC? Maybe changing the cutting parameters according to my rpm. Are the parameters that I found on the Datron site the maximum mills limit and not the recommended ones? I must have to change the inveter and / or the spindle? I would be very happy if someone is available to share their cutting parameters and / or some tips. Thank you, have a nice day