Case Mod - In Progress Commodore Pet - Raspberry Pi

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by PET2021, 29 May 2020 at 12:21.

    Hi,

    I've built a couple of PC systems using standard cases, but this is my first ever Case Mod. I bought a broken Commodore PET 3032 system online so that I could re-purpose the case for a RetroPie and general Raspberry Pi coding machine.

    The Commodore Pet was the first computer I ever saw/touched and I love the distinctive design. I also like how all the kit in contained in the one box - Keyboard, Monitor & CPU. I'll be continuing this by installing a trackball into the keyboard rather than having a separate mouse.

    I initially tried to fit a modern keyboard into the existing Commodore Pet keyboard cut out, but the layout was pretty awful and a lot of the keys were missing - plus I don't like numeric pads and have never used one in my life. I therefore decided to get the keyboard hole routed out so I can fit in a full keyboard (a 68% mechanical keyboard) and mouse. I've added a pic to show the current state of the case.

    The next step is to get the case spray painted (I'm going with the original white, but I might add a modern touch by using a metallic paint).
     
    PET2021, 29 May 2020 at 12:21
