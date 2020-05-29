Hi, I've built a couple of PC systems using standard cases, but this is my first ever Case Mod. I bought a broken Commodore PET 3032 system online so that I could re-purpose the case for a RetroPie and general Raspberry Pi coding machine. The Commodore Pet was the first computer I ever saw/touched and I love the distinctive design. I also like how all the kit in contained in the one box - Keyboard, Monitor & CPU. I'll be continuing this by installing a trackball into the keyboard rather than having a separate mouse. I initially tried to fit a modern keyboard into the existing Commodore Pet keyboard cut out, but the layout was pretty awful and a lot of the keys were missing - plus I don't like numeric pads and have never used one in my life. I therefore decided to get the keyboard hole routed out so I can fit in a full keyboard (a 68% mechanical keyboard) and mouse. I've added a pic to show the current state of the case. The next step is to get the case spray painted (I'm going with the original white, but I might add a modern touch by using a metallic paint).