  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Small Form Factor Connecting NUC to DVI-D

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Arboreal, 12 Jun 2020 at 17:17.

  1. Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,405
    Likes Received:
    537
    I am rejigging my office setup so that i can run 2 PCs more easily with the 2 port KVM received from @Fingers66 today.

    The KVM has fixed output cables and the video connection is DVI-D male.

    My 4th gen NUC has either a mini HDMI or mini DP connection.

    I have an HDMI to mini HDMI cable, so was looking for a female DVI to female HDMI adaptor, but they don't seem to exist. Seems no one else is mad enough to need that particular adaptation.

    I could use a DVI to male HDMI connector from stock and buy an HDMI coupler or Startech do a mini DP to DVI female adaptor cable.

    If there are better ways to go, do let me know.
     
    Arboreal, 12 Jun 2020 at 17:17
    #1
  2. play_boy_2000

    play_boy_2000 It was funny when I was 12

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2004
    Posts:
    1,460
    Likes Received:
    57
    play_boy_2000, 12 Jun 2020 at 17:38
    #2
    Arboreal likes this.
  3. Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,405
    Likes Received:
    537
    Arboreal, 12 Jun 2020 at 17:52
    #3

Share This Page