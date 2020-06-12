I am rejigging my office setup so that i can run 2 PCs more easily with the 2 port KVM received from @Fingers66 today. The KVM has fixed output cables and the video connection is DVI-D male. My 4th gen NUC has either a mini HDMI or mini DP connection. I have an HDMI to mini HDMI cable, so was looking for a female DVI to female HDMI adaptor, but they don't seem to exist. Seems no one else is mad enough to need that particular adaptation. I could use a DVI to male HDMI connector from stock and buy an HDMI coupler or Startech do a mini DP to DVI female adaptor cable. If there are better ways to go, do let me know.