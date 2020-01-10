  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Education Considering career in Cyber security

Discussion in 'General' started by Awoken, 10 Jan 2020 at 23:29.

    I've been looking at a career change for a bit and I'm considering Cyber security but its a long term goal as my experience runs to:
    - building computers and setting up home networks for friends and family
    - running a home media server and building raspberry pi clients
    - a bit of friendly IT trouble shooting (again friends and family).

    My programming experience is:
    - Writing games for the BBC Micro back in primary school - self taught (1989);
    - programming in Fortran as part of my BSc Maths with Computing (and teaching all my mates to use it as well so they didn't fail the unit - 1999);
    - working with the Arduino and Wiring to build a little GPS tracker that could send it's location by radio (2012 - most of the programme was written, I just learned as much as I could and edited/ammended it to do what we wanted and work with our hardware).

    All hobby stuff. I can also solder, build basic circuits and crimp RJ-11 and RJ45 connectors to a suitable cable.

    There seem to be so many routes in that I'm a bit lost. I think I'd probably be best getting some network experience and qualifications first but I'm just guessing.
    I can't do a full time degree (family to support and mortgage to pay) but I could take a job with on the job learning (apprenticeship, etc) and I do have time outside my day job to do online study.

    Has anyone got any advice on how to get started (I'm based in the West Midlands)?
     
