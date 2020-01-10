I've been looking at a career change for a bit and I'm considering Cyber security but its a long term goal as my experience runs to: - building computers and setting up home networks for friends and family - running a home media server and building raspberry pi clients - a bit of friendly IT trouble shooting (again friends and family). My programming experience is: - Writing games for the BBC Micro back in primary school - self taught (1989); - programming in Fortran as part of my BSc Maths with Computing (and teaching all my mates to use it as well so they didn't fail the unit - 1999); - working with the Arduino and Wiring to build a little GPS tracker that could send it's location by radio (2012 - most of the programme was written, I just learned as much as I could and edited/ammended it to do what we wanted and work with our hardware). All hobby stuff. I can also solder, build basic circuits and crimp RJ-11 and RJ45 connectors to a suitable cable. There seem to be so many routes in that I'm a bit lost. I think I'd probably be best getting some network experience and qualifications first but I'm just guessing. I can't do a full time degree (family to support and mortgage to pay) but I could take a job with on the job learning (apprenticeship, etc) and I do have time outside my day job to do online study. Has anyone got any advice on how to get started (I'm based in the West Midlands)?