Case Mod - In Progress CORE ITX Scratch build full Aluminium machined

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by CustomRigs, 7 Sep 2020 at 22:27.

  1. CustomRigs

    CustomRigs CallMeCleaner

    Hello everyone :)

    Here is my worklog to my last Custom Case.

    It gets full built out of Aluminium. Sidepanels get made of black toned 3mm acrylic. Magnetic Top, Front and Sidepanels.

    It has two 240mm Radiators. It is not very very very small but compact. 403x305x135mm.

    Also i designed a small custom DDC reservoir.

    GPU is on the backside and supported up to 328mm.

    Parts a now in the making !

    Mainhardware:

    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX/ax
    AMD Ryzen 3900XT
    NVIDIA RTX 3080
    Teamgroup 32GB XTREEM ARGB 3600MHz
    Teamgroup 1TB Vulcan G SSD
    Seasonic 750W SFX PSU

    Watercoolingparts:

    TBA

    ITX_CORE_V1.1_2020-Sep-02_08-09-18PM-000_CustomizedView50116139399_jpg.jpg

    ITX_CORE_V1.1_2020-Sep-02_08-11-33PM-000_CustomizedView23865710841_jpg.jpg

    ITX_CORE_V1_2020-Aug-31_07-50-37AM-000_CustomizedView10434045482_jpg.jpg

    ITX_CORE_V1_2020-Aug-31_08-07-27AM-000_CustomizedView30480668030_jpg.jpg

    ITX_CORE_V1.1_2020-Sep-02_08-09-55PM-000_CustomizedView19485905028_jpg.jpg

    ITX_CORE_V1.1_2020-Sep-04_07-55-42AM-000_CustomizedView9957356181_jpg.jpg

    118787632_3007804412661484_6965162183960608646_o.jpg
     
    CustomRigs, 7 Sep 2020 at 22:27
  2. Defyant Mods

    Defyant Mods Well-Known Member

    WOW If i could render like this i wouldn' t need to mod :thumb:
     
    Defyant Mods, 7 Sep 2020 at 22:43
