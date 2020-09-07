Hello everyone Here is my worklog to my last Custom Case. It gets full built out of Aluminium. Sidepanels get made of black toned 3mm acrylic. Magnetic Top, Front and Sidepanels. It has two 240mm Radiators. It is not very very very small but compact. 403x305x135mm. Also i designed a small custom DDC reservoir. GPU is on the backside and supported up to 328mm. Parts a now in the making ! Mainhardware: ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX/ax AMD Ryzen 3900XT NVIDIA RTX 3080 Teamgroup 32GB XTREEM ARGB 3600MHz Teamgroup 1TB Vulcan G SSD Seasonic 750W SFX PSU Watercoolingparts: TBA