    As always when you leave the house for a few hours 1 slot failed to download. I had removed 'babysitter' from that machine. I rebooted and had the above error which I have never seen. I paused the client and 2 slots (GPU's) out of 3 changed to Core_Outdated. Did a quick duckduckgo search and found a few answers which I did not understand so rebooted yet again. Lost the work unit on one gpu slot but downloaded 2 new work units and off we go again.

    Can any of you wiz folders explain what happened please in simple terms?
     
    New core, client can't update unless all cores are stopped if you are in a multi gpu machine:

    https://foldingforum.org/viewtopic.php?f=74&t=35624

    pausing all folding, then start folding on just the gpu that has issues and that will update it then resume them all.
     
